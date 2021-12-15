Stormers, WP ready for challenge of competing concurrently in 2022

The Stormers and Western Province are ready for the challenge of competing concurrently in the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup.

January will mark the first time that the Stormers and Western Province play competitively at the same time, which will give just about every player in the system an opportunity to prove themselves.

Both squads will return to training after the Christmas break, in order to hit the ground running in 2022.

Stormers head coach John Dobson says the players and coaching staff are determined to bounce back strongly from their disappointing 37-19 home defeat to the Lions earlier this month.

"That was definitely not the way we wanted to end the year, it was obviously a very challenging times with the uncertainty around the match, the last-minute disruptions to the team and the Covid-19 issues we had in the squad which meant that we could not train as we would have liked to in the week," Dobson told the franchise's official website.

"Everyone is determined to get back to playing rugby the faithful can be proud of and building on the promising signs we showed on our tour. We will be working very hard after the break to ensure that we are at our best when the competition starts again."

Dobson added that while it will be a serious challenge, he was looking forward to having both teams in action at the same time.

"There are many players in our system who have lacked game time over the last two years, with only one team playing at a time.

"With both squads in full competition mode, we will be able to have a close look at how everyone is performing under pressure, which should lift the standards across the board," he explained.

Meanwhile, Western Province head coach Jerome Paarwater said it would be key for the two squad to work in close collaboration.



"Every player in our squad will want to do the blue and white hoops proud in the Currie Cup, but they will also be pushing hard for an opportunity with the Stormers, so there will be no lack of motivation.

"It will be important for the two coaching teams to work together, to ensure that we are all singing off the same sheet and if players do move between teams there is a seamless transition," he said.

The players are currently spending time with their families before returning to the High Performance Centre ahead of the 2022 season.