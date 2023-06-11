Stormers zone in on London Irish backline star - report

The Stormers are reportedly eager to sign to promising English utility back Ben Loader.

The 24-year-old Loader, who can play fullback and wing, is looking for a new rugby home after London Irish became the third club in England this season to fall into administration.

The Stormers, who lost at home to Munster in the URC final, have targeted the wing and fullback positions as areas where they need to be strengthened.

According to Netwerk24, the Stormers' negotiations with Loader are at an "advanced stage".

Loader has played for London Irish since 2018. Capped for England at Under-20 level, the 1.89m and 92kg outside back has yet to play Test rugby.

READ | Saffas feel London Irish's demise as cash crunch bites deeper into English rugby

Meanwhile, the report added that the Stormers' outside back stocks could further be boosted with the arrival of former Springbok and Lions wing Courtnall Skosan.

Skosan, 31, has been on the books of English club Northampton Saints since 2021.



