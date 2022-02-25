United Rugby Championship

Struggling Lions find warmth in Dublin's snow: 'You feel like a kid in a freezer, but it's fun'

Heinz Schenk
The Lions had some chilly training sessions in Dublin. (Lions Rugby Co/Facebook)
  • The gloomy mood in the Lions camp was lifted by Dublin's snow on Thursday morning.
  • Coach Ivan van Rooyen was in a lighthearted mood, comparing the conditions to sitting in a deep freezer and mentioning how squad members were engaged in a "battle of the weather apps".
  • Team management are also hopeful of a forecast for clear and chilly conditions on match-day against Leinster.

Recent results and a daunting meeting with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship might've put a bit of a dampener on the Lions' overall mood, but their spirits were definitely lifted on Thursday morning.

Amidst much negativity, many of the franchise's travelling contingent were able to experience snow for the first time in their lives.

It's been a distinctly chilly week in Dublin and even skipper Jaco Kriel sported a beanie during the team announcement despite being indoors.

"How would I describe how cold it is? Sheesh, I suppose it would feel like me puttting my two little kids into the deep freezer for a few seconds," Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen said with a chuckle.

"That's probably how I'd compare it. The guys were very excited, almost all of them were suddenly weathermen this week. (Scrum coach) Julian (Redelinghuys) has this Windy fishing app that he really believes in. I've got a different weather app that I trust.

"Some of the guys told us very pertinently that their apps had also told them it was going to snow. Luckily, it was correct and we woke up to a bit of snow.

"Many of us were out and about to go get a picture or video of it. It was good fun."

Stiff breeze

Asked whether their frosty welcome to the Irish capital extended to on the field, Van Rooyen was tongue-in-cheek yet again.

"Judging by the training field they've given us, we can be expecting a chilly reception on match day. Jokes aside, the Irish have been very welcoming and accommodating to be honest. They've been really helpful."

However, the Lions are grateful that the forecast for Friday night's kick-off is clear, with the only real factor being a stiff breeze.

"We've been telling each other throughout the week that we shouldn't worry too much about the weather. It's a one-week tour and that's hardly enough time to prepare for the expected conditions, particularly if you haven't experienced it before," said Van Rooyen.

"For us, it's just dealing with it mentally in an uncomplicated manner. Yes, it's going to be cold, but luckily the players know once you're warmed up, you won't really feel the cold. Maybe just in the fingertips and toes.

"It's really just the wind that we'll have to take into account."

Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).  

Teams:

Leinster

15 Max O'Reilly, 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Jamie Osborne, 12 Harry Byrne, 11 Dave Kearney, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Nick McCarthy, 8 Rhys Ruddock (captain), 7 Dan Leavy, 6 Josh Murphy, 5 Joe McCarthy, 4 Devin Toner, 3 Michael Ala'alatoa, 2 James Tracy, 1 Ed Byrne

Substitutes: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Jack Dunne, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Adam Byrne, 23 Scott Penny

Lions

15 Quan Horn, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Ruben Schoeman, 4 PJ Steenkamp, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lunga Ncube, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Nico Steyn, 22 Manny Rass, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel

