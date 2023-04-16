Superb Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie flying high: 'You can see why they're Springboks'

Bulls assistant coach Pine Pienaar has praised Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

The duo was superb in Saturday's 78-12 win against Zebre at Ellis Park in what the Bulls' first URC win since 6 January.

Pienaar had a massive sense of relief after the big win guaranteed them a playoff spot.

Bulls assistant coach Pine Pienaar was effusive in his praise of Springbok duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie after Saturday's rampaging 78-12 crushing of Zebre at Ellis Park.

Moodie, who played at right wing, scored a hat-trick while Arendse at full-back was Test-match class personified as the Bulls got the most out of their gifted outside backs.

When the duo combined for the game's first try scored by Moodie in the second, it was clear Zebre was in for a long afternoon.

In the end, they ended up conceding 11 tries as the Bulls won their first United Rugby Championship game since the 6 January win against the Dragons.

READ | URC run-in: Bulls secure quarter-final place while Sharks, Stormers have it all to do

Pienaar said they were happy with the effort put out by the players, more so the Bok duo, who did everything expected of them.

"You can see why they're Springboks and why they're in the World Cup plans," Pienaar said.

"Again, if all the other players do their work, that'll also give opportunities for Kurt and Canan to shine, so well done to the team as a collective.

"We were happy with the effort and the win because that's what the boys set out to do. There were a couple of good things that happened in the game.

"I think the boys are happy with how the game panned out."

MATCH REPORT | Moodie magic helps Bulls end winless URC streak with massive Zebre rout

The Bulls' ninth win of the season couldn't have come at a better time, especially when the playoff spots were rather problematic.

What the Bulls are guaranteed is a playoff spot, with their next game against Leinster determining where they'll travel to.

For Pienaar, the relief of a win was palpable, especially with how the Bulls lost their way in the middle of the campaign.

The Bulls lost six consecutive games, four in the URC and two in the Heineken Cup in what has been a forgettable start to the year.

READ | Stormers back Libbok to bounce back after kicking horror show: 'He can come right at any time'

"When the results weren't coming our way, at certain stages we played well. Unfortunately, we couldn't squeeze through some wins," Pienaar said.

"I thought we played well against Toulouse, even though it was a different competition, but we played some good rugby and didn't get the result.

"This game went our way as the guys did well and they executed brilliantly in the game."



