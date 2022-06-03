Target on the back? Bulls actively embrace favourites tag against Sharks: 'We're proud of it'

The Bulls are actively embracing their tags as favourites in their URC quarter-final against the Sharks.

Mentor Jake White believes it's a feather in his side's cap that they are being rated higher than a team full of Springboks.

The Bulls won't be forsaking their more dynamic way of playing just because they're now engaged in knockout rugby.

It says much for the, pardon the pun, bullishness for the Bulls ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final against the Sharks at Loftus that they're embracing their favourites tag.

Thomas du Toit, the Durbanites' skipper, had earlier in the week noted that the hosts' billing means they start the match with a target on their collective back, a suggestion that in previous years would've been rebuffed.

Indeed, South African rugby in general, has never been too comfortable with that label.

Yet Bulls mentor Jake White on Friday, went as far as actively stating his chuffed with the "honour".

"I've read a lot this week and I don't want to get into a debate, but I'm really proud that we're favourites," he said.

"We lost twice to the Sharks with their five World Cup winners this season and we don't have one incumbent Springbok. It's fantastic then that we're now being seen in this light. It's a feather in the caps of our coaches and players to get that 'accolade'.

"We can enjoy that. Hopefully, history doesn't repeat three times in one season, but we're really excited. There's a buzz at Loftus, almost like the old days. People are still coming in to get tickets, there's really a sense that something is happening. We want to make them proud by playing as best as we can."

The Sharks have indeed been the Bulls' nemesis in this campaign, first claiming an efficient 30-16 victory at home back in December before prevailing 29-22 in a more chaotic outing in Pretoria in February.



Both results were defined by, at least from a Bulls perspective, mitigating factors.

READ | Loftus crunch reveals true extent of Bulls' clear-out

Firstly, the irrepressible Lukhanyo Am poached a vital interception at King's Park and then claimed a magical kick-off score from the touchline at Loftus after the Bulls let the ball go.

They also had to play with 14 men for the majority of the Loftus match after Morne Steyn's red card for a high tackle.

However, the picture evidently changed after that and White rightly also pointed out that while the Sharks have met them in two domestic finals over the past two years, they have beaten them both times.

"It's interesting, they beat us twice and we still finished above them on the overall log. So yeah, you don't get much reward for beating someone twice in the regular season sometimes. The reality is that the competition has three more weeks to go," he said.

"We made mistakes against them in our previous meetings. We played with 14 men for a long period in one outing and conceded a try to Lukhanyo when we let a kick-off bounce into his hands. There was an intercept for him too. It's knockout rugby, we have to make sure.

"That said, we've played some of our best rugby in knockout games previously, so I'm fully confident."

Will the Bulls go back to their perceived "roots" of power and pragmatism - some describe it as creeping into the shell - just because of the occasion?

READ | Bulls praised on eve of URC playoffs

"The way we've been playing over the past few months has been working for us. I've been coaching long enough to know that you're not influenced by what others say but by doubts over how you want to play. We know what we're doing works for us," said White.

"I've given the players full carte blanche to express themselves, not feel the pressure. After all, this is what everyone wants to do, you want to be running the last strait to win the competition.

"We've used a golf analogy this week. The pressure of trying to make the cut on a Friday is different to walking down the 18th and having a chance to win the competition.

"We have the chance to win two trophies and we've got one hole to play. This is what you do for a living and I want the players to give it a full go. Whatever happens, happens. We'll be in this position again in future, I'm sure of it."

Kick-off is at 13:45.