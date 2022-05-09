Tearful Van Graan shows his Munster heart in agonising loss: 'Like the Boks' 2015 RWC semi'

Johann van Graan's tears after Munster's devastating exit in the Champions Cup silenced criticism that he isn't committed to the club's cause anymore.

The former Springbok assistant was unveiled as Bath's new coach during the course of the season, leading to severe media attacks on him in Ireland.

Van Graan said the pain of the penalty shoot-out loss was comparable to the Boks' 2015 World Cup semi-final loss to the All Blacks.

If any Irish rugby observers or supporters were still sceptical over Johann van Graan's commitment to the Munster cause, they would've gotten an emphatic answer at the weekend.

The 42-year-old former Springbok assistant coach was at the heart of one of the most poignant scenes of the season in struggling to hold back tears after his club's gut-wrenching elimination from the European Champions Cup.

Munster were spirited and determined - though they did let slip a useful lead - in lasting no less than 100 minutes against French giants Toulouse in this past weekend's quarter-final stalemate that first went into extra time and then a penalty shoot-out.

ONE ON ONE | Johann van Graan on how SA still doesn't quite grasp Damian de Allende's true worth

With the match having finished 24-all, Toulouse eventually won the sudden death lottery 4-2 as Munster's designated kickers' radar went awry.

Van Graan, who'd been hammered by pundits in the Irish media a few months ago when he was confirmed as Bath's new head coach from next season, showed with his emotional response that he very much loves the club.

"Firstly, I’m incredibly proud. Today was what Munster rugby is about. To lose it like that, that’s unfortunately sport, that is the way the rules are. Somebody has got to kick it over and somebody’s got to miss," he said afterwards.

"If ever there's a day to sum up Munster rugby, it's today. A community of 40 000 people travelling. It was certainly one of the best rugby games I’ve been involved with."

Munster had to switch their match to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin because Thomond Park was out of commission due to a recent concert taking place there.

Interestingly, Van Graan compared his raw feelings to the Boks' 18-20 loss to the All Blacks in a 2015 World Cup semi-final.

"I said to my wife there from a feeling point of view, this was like the World Cup semi-final in 2015 that I was involved with that we lost 20-18 against the All Blacks.

"That feeling that we gave it all we got, the players gave it all they've got. Management, staff, the people of Munster gave it all they've got. We’ve got to know that this is a game. Everybody associated with Munster rugby will be incredibly proud of the 23 guys that stood up and fought today."

Van Graan's tenure, which commenced in late 2017, has been criticised for not delivering trophies, but still has the chance to claim an elusive United Rugby Championship title before moving on.



