Teenager Canan Moodie shows the way as Bulls mine ample X-factor in Ospreys win

Aside from Cornal Hendricks, the Bulls found inspiration in various guises during their excellent 38-31 win over Ospreys on Friday night.

Bulls mentor Jake White highlighted the examples of rookies Canan Moodie and Juan Mostert, who shrugged off mistakes to deliver game-breaking moments.

The Bulls aren't bothered about quarter-final permutations; they're primed over an overseas trip again along the line anyway.

While Cornal Hendricks' brilliance in midfield was the most obvious example, the Bulls managed to find bouts of X-factor in various guises in a superb 38-31 win over the Ospreys in Swansea on Friday night.

Mentor Jake White had said in the build-up that game-breaking moments in a must-win match aren't necessarily a twinkle-toed line-break or a spectacular try but any fleeting instance of a player just simply doing something right.

No one illustrated that point better than 19-year-old fullback Canan Moodie.

Near the end of the first half, the Junior Springbok clumsily spilt a loose ball and then panicked enough not to release it.

The ensuing penalty saw the Welsh hosts score their opening try and threaten to undo the dominance the Bulls had shown for most of the first 40 minutes.



Yet Moodie would emerge from the second half with enough confidence to shrug off his mistake to set up his own try as well as Hendricks' hat-trick score.

"That's exactly why you need to put players in those positions," said White.

"Even a young guy like [rookie 22-year-old flyhalf] Juan Mostert 10 seconds before he threw the intercept pass for the Ospreys' final try made a try-saving tackle by holding the guy up over the line.

"That's what we talk about when we're discussing X-factor. It's got nothing to do with individual brilliance, it's about the whole team understanding how we can play in a way that takes the game away from the opposition.

"I thought we played really well. The way we attacked, the shape we had, the ruck speed and precision of understanding where we need to go was, at times, as good as any team we've played against this year. I'm very positive."

Naturally, White was full of praise for his veteran play-maker Hendricks, who delivered an "outstanding" attacking performance, but the Bulls' director of rugby believes he was simply given a platform to weave his magic.

"We're growing as a team. Individuals are playing well because of what their team-mates are doing, carrying well, scrumming well, attacking well," he said.

"I'm enjoying that there are little things falling in place. It will only get better the longer we keep these guys together."

Despite temporarily shooting up to third on the URC log - which carries with it a home quarter-final - the Bulls aren't too preoccupied with Saturday's permutations.

"I told the players we're going to have to play overseas anyway, whether it's a quarter-final, semi-final or a final," said White.

"We're not going to end first or second on the log as it stands, so if it means you need to play an away knock-out a week earlier or not, we've shown that we can win away from home."