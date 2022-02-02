'Terrible' Lions tackling leaves Jaque Fourie bitterly disappointed: 'You can't coach heart'

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie has, like vice-captain Jaco Kriel last weekend, questioned his players' "heart and attitude" over the past two weeks in the URC.

The legendary Springbok centre labelled the defensive performance against the Bulls as "terrible" and says he can merely provide a system but can't coach commitment.

Fourie hopes this week's introspection is a turning point in the Lions' campaign.

Introspection has been the buzzword in the Lions camp to date this week following two chastening losses in the United Rugby Championship over the past fortnight.

Vice-captain Jaco Kriel didn't mince his words after last week's 34-10 loss to the Bulls at Ellis Park, lambasting his team-mates for a lack of commitment, particularly on defence.

Now, defence coach Jaque Fourie has adopted a similar line, emphasising that no amount of coaching can lead to a player marking his opponent effectively if he doesn't have the right attitude.

And, given the fact that the Lions have conceded 10 tries in their two most recent performances, it's clear that the team is lacking intent on defence.

"In the last two games our defence was terrible. I'm not going to beat about the bush about that. There's certain stuff we have to work on," said Fourie, renowned during his 72-Test Springbok career for being one of the best defenders in history.

"Unfortunately if you don't have heart and attitude, you can only take a horse so far. You can take him to the water but you can't force him to drink. It's about getting these guys to play for each other every game. It's about the respect for the player inside and outside of you.



"Knowing he's going to do his job just like you are doing yours. It's a team sport."

Fourie, who's still relatively new to top-level coaching, doesn't shy away from his own responsibility of implementing a viable, watertight defensive system, but from the outset he's made it clear that his philosophy is based on players simply being committed.

"If you're willing to work for the guy next to you, he'll do the same for you," he said.

"If always told people that defence isn't rocket science. If a guy is in front of you, you either have to stop him or he's going to run all over you. There are things you can coach and there are things we've been tweaking, but you can't coach heart."

Facing opponents who generally trampled over them last week again on Saturday heaps pressure on the Lions players in terms of getting their mental preparation right.

They can't afford to stand back now, even if they are vulnerable.

"The Bulls are a physical side. If you let them run at you for 80 minutes they are going to give you a hiding," said Fourie.



"For us it is about manning up this weekend. Front up and make our tackles. Unfortunately that is something I can't do it for the players on the field. We worked really hard at it over the past two days.

"We're not going to allow teams to score easy tries against us. We work really hard to score tries, so conceding easy tries is not the way we want to play."

The two sides name their match squads on Friday.