United Rugby Championship

20m ago

add bookmark

The evolving genius of Lukhanyo Am: 'We have the best centre in the world'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Awe-struck on-lookers are running out of superlatives to describe Lukhanyo Am's genius, which was again on display in the URC last weekend.
  • The Sharks captain pulled off a magical touchline try at the end of the second half that left the Bulls gasping for air.
  • Sean Everitt wasn't shy to admit that the Sharks housed the best centre on the planet after Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Pundits, commentators, critics, journalists and even coaches are running out of superlatives to describe Lukhanyo Am's genius adequately.

It's become an almost weekly running theme: the Springbok outside centre produces something outrageous on a rugby field, and on-lookers are left in awe at what transpired in front of them.

The Sharks captain's rugby career is quickly filling with highlights reels of purely magical moments, a David Blaine collection of scarcely believable manoeuvres that have left not just his opponents stumped.

READ | Jake calls out Sharks for delaying tactics: 'It goes against what Rassie asked us to do'

His latest trick bumfuzzled even touch judge Rasta Rasivhenge, who had his flag confidently high for a lineout before quickly realising that Am had done what most rugby players attempt but fail at: keeping a high ball alive millimetres from the touchline and then finishing off with a try.

Tito Bonilla's kick-off or restart was clearly a pre-planned move, and the Argentine flyhalf would have had to be deadly accurate to fool the 15 Bulls players and most of the 2 000 fans in attendance.

The ball left Bonilla's foot with the velocity of an overcooked dropkick and looked destined for one of the rows closer to the pitch.

It was an illusionist ruse as the ball dropped into Am's grateful arms, who gathered, grubbered and collected to score a try that rubberstamped Am as the talent of his generation.

"We do have the best centre in the world," said Sharks coach Sean Everitt, boastfully after his team got a rare win at Loftus in last weekend's United Rugby Championship.

Why should Everitt be modest about facts?

"That steal at the end shows you. The try just before half-time probably put the Bulls on the backfoot.

"It does take the wind out of your sails when you score and then concede.

"When Lukhanyo plays 13 or 12, he's probably one of the best players on the field. If you go back to the days when he played wing for the Kings, he was probably one of the best players.

"I am totally convinced."

Think back to last year's Rugby Championship, when Am's behind-the-back offload created the chance for Damian de Allende to score, with Sbu Nkosi making the final pass, against New Zealand.

The All Blacks usually inflict such brutal brilliance on the Springboks, not the other way around.

Put together with his audacious (what many deemed as a) no-look pass at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the various bits like the sneaky snatch of the ball against Argentina near the Bok goal-line, you realise quite how Am's sphere of rugby influence and genius is rising.

He is the kind of player who has become unburdened by responsibility: a) of leading the Springbok defence, b) skippering the Sharks.

He also carries the hype that's tailed his performances like a pop star with a faux mink scarf at a Met Gala, with a thick air of chutzpah.

The only thing the Sharks need to do is surround him with like-minded talent in midfield to complete the set. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksspringboksurcunited rugby championhshiplukhanyo amrugby
Fixtures
Fri 18 Feb 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Zebre
Cardiff Arms Park
Fri 18 Feb 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Munster Rugby
Edinburgh Rugby
Thomond Park
Sat 19 Feb 22 19:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Ospreys
RDS Arena
View More
Results
Sat 12 Feb 22
Bulls 22
Sharks 29
Sat 12 Feb 22
Lions 10
Stormers 32
Fri 11 Feb 22
Glasgow Warriors 13
Munster Rugby 11
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Ulster Rugby
10
7
36
2. Edinburgh Rugby
9
6
34
3. Glasgow Warriors
9
6
31
4. Leinster Rugby
8
6
30
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo