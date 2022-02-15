The evolving genius of Lukhanyo Am: 'We have the best centre in the world'

Awe-struck on-lookers are running out of superlatives to describe Lukhanyo Am's genius, which was again on display in the URC last weekend.

The Sharks captain pulled off a magical touchline try at the end of the second half that left the Bulls gasping for air.

Sean Everitt wasn't shy to admit that the Sharks housed the best centre on the planet after Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Pundits, commentators, critics, journalists and even coaches are running out of superlatives to describe Lukhanyo Am's genius adequately.

It's become an almost weekly running theme: the Springbok outside centre produces something outrageous on a rugby field, and on-lookers are left in awe at what transpired in front of them.

The Sharks captain's rugby career is quickly filling with highlights reels of purely magical moments, a David Blaine collection of scarcely believable manoeuvres that have left not just his opponents stumped.

His latest trick bumfuzzled even touch judge Rasta Rasivhenge, who had his flag confidently high for a lineout before quickly realising that Am had done what most rugby players attempt but fail at: keeping a high ball alive millimetres from the touchline and then finishing off with a try.

Tito Bonilla's kick-off or restart was clearly a pre-planned move, and the Argentine flyhalf would have had to be deadly accurate to fool the 15 Bulls players and most of the 2 000 fans in attendance.

The ball left Bonilla's foot with the velocity of an overcooked dropkick and looked destined for one of the rows closer to the pitch.

It was an illusionist ruse as the ball dropped into Am's grateful arms, who gathered, grubbered and collected to score a try that rubberstamped Am as the talent of his generation.

"We do have the best centre in the world," said Sharks coach Sean Everitt, boastfully after his team got a rare win at Loftus in last weekend's United Rugby Championship.

Why should Everitt be modest about facts?

"That steal at the end shows you. The try just before half-time probably put the Bulls on the backfoot.

"It does take the wind out of your sails when you score and then concede.

"When Lukhanyo plays 13 or 12, he's probably one of the best players on the field. If you go back to the days when he played wing for the Kings, he was probably one of the best players.

"I am totally convinced."

Think back to last year's Rugby Championship, when Am's behind-the-back offload created the chance for Damian de Allende to score, with Sbu Nkosi making the final pass, against New Zealand.

The All Blacks usually inflict such brutal brilliance on the Springboks, not the other way around.

Put together with his audacious (what many deemed as a) no-look pass at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the various bits like the sneaky snatch of the ball against Argentina near the Bok goal-line, you realise quite how Am's sphere of rugby influence and genius is rising.

He is the kind of player who has become unburdened by responsibility: a) of leading the Springbok defence, b) skippering the Sharks.

He also carries the hype that's tailed his performances like a pop star with a faux mink scarf at a Met Gala, with a thick air of chutzpah.

The only thing the Sharks need to do is surround him with like-minded talent in midfield to complete the set.