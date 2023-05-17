The Saffas unsung: SA's URC XV of players underrated, but who bring full value

This season's URC campaign has seen most of South Africa's top-class players reaffirm their class, from veterans like Eben Etzebeth to newly established Bok and Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok.



Yet, the country's decent showing in the second year of the tournament has been underpinned by undervalued players who have been unsung heroes to their respective teams' cause.

Welcome to News24's proverbial Moneyball XV for 2022/23, which features either wholly underappreciated gems or men who have fallen down the national pecking order, only to come roaring back.

15 - QUAN HORN (Lions)

The winner of the 22/23 Ironman Award goes to… @LionsRugbyCo’s Quan Horn ??



1??,4??2??8?? minutes played! #URC | #URCAwards — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 16, 2023

This season's Iron Man award recipient deserves more plaudits than he received.

Thrust into a lot of action for a 21-year-old, Horn has transformed from a silky attacking exponent at junior level to a young man rapidly becoming a consummate fullback.

His play-making instincts remain fully intact as he gained 717 metres, made the third-most clean breaks (10) during the league stage, and beat 27 defenders.

But his defensive play has been excellent too - 8 turnovers is hugely impressive for a fullback and his kicking metres and kicks retained are the most in the position this season.

14 - DAVID KRIEL (Bulls)

Put it this way: the Bulls could have been in a lot more trouble had they not had this man around.

The lanky utility back might not command much attention because of his un-fussy style, but you can't quibble with his attacking influence when he makes the most clean breaks (23), gains the third most running metres (845) and completes 5 try assists.

His 75% tackle-completion rate looks mediocre yet was perhaps symptomatic of the broader issue at the Bulls of not having a dedicated defence guru in charge this season.

5 turnovers won though is ample compensation.

Honourable mention: Edwill van der Merwe (Lions)

13 - HENCO VAN WYK (Lions)

A knee injury meant the gifted midfielder only made 9 appearances this season, but his influence was colossal.

While his attacking output is on par with Stormers stalwart Ruhan Nel - the Lions rookie made 9 clean breaks, scored 4 tries and impressively gained on average 5 metres per carry - Van Wyk gets the nod because his defence was vastly superior to any of his counterparts.

Not only did he win 5 turnovers, he boasted a tackle completion of 90%.

He was sorely missed.

Honourable mention: Ruhan Nel (Stormers)

12 - DAN DU PLESSIS (Stormers)

Gallo Images

The glue of a brilliant Stormers backline.

So much of Du Plessis' exploits has reminded us of a Jean de Villiers in his prime.

His line-breaks in midfield have been bountiful - 15 is the third most this season - and he's been a major catalyst for the Stormers' ability to break the line as a collective with 22 off-loads.

Importantly, Du Plessis is a lynchpin in defence, too, with his 119 tackles coming at a completion rate of 88%.

Honourable mention: Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Sharks)

11 - RABZ MAXWANE (Lions)

In what is becoming a theme, Maxwane was hugely influential yet was only available for eight matches.

Considered a nimble exponent, his attacking punch is underrated - 5 line-breaks and an average 7.5 metres gained per carry - though his defensive play has stood out.

Maxwane won 5 turnovers and was immensely secure in just losing 6, which is hugely impressive in a position prone to it.

His tackles success rate of 95% was outstanding.

10 - JORDAN HENDRIKSE (Lions)

Injury cut his season short, though there's little doubt that he's vital to the Lions' cause.

Strong as a carrier in a crowded defensive space - 176m from 44 carries translates into 4 metres per carry - he still had enough nous to break the line 3 times and off-loads the same number too.

4 try assists attest to his all-round presence.

And, for a wiry frame, his tackle completion rate of 87% is very good.

9 - PAUL DE WET (Stormers)

Gallo Images

An absolute unsung hero.

Previously known as a snappy distributor with a knack for the tryline, De Wet has become a much more rounded player.

Instigator is the buzzword that comes to mind, evidenced by 5 clean breaks, 16 off-loads and 9 try assist - the fourth most this season.

On defence, he's been watertight, boasting a 93% tackle completion rate while also winning 4 turnovers.

Honourable mention: Embrose Papier (Bulls)

8 - FRANCKE HORN (Lions)

In a parallel universe, the 23-year-old loose forward would be a Springbok.

He was absolutely dynamic as a ball-carrier, beating 29 defenders from just 74 carries and breaking the line 9 times.

His seven tries from 12 outings is by any definition a fine strike-rate.

Would've liked to push up his tackle success rate of 84%, but still won 5 turnovers.

7 - HACJIVAH DAYIMANI (Stormers)

Despite all the recent attention he's commanded, Dayimani is still criminally underrated.

He offers an attacking dimension unique to the South African game, if not the URC overall.

His 16 clean breaks are the sixth most this season, he's beaten 31 defenders, he's completed 20 off-loads, and still had time for 3 tries.

Don't, for one moment, believe he neglects defence: his tackle completion rate is 93%.

Honourable mention: Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers)

6 - MARCO VAN STADEN (Bulls)

Gallo Images

Strictly speaking, as a current Springbok, Van Staden doesn't quite fit the definition of his exercise and yet deserves mention because he's held his own in a campaign where Deon Fourie and Siya Kolisi have hogged the spotlight.

It's been a quintessential 'Eskom'- his affectionate nickname - campaign.

There's been no flash, but Van Staden has stuck to his guns and proved an anchor in what, at times, was a traumatic season at Loftus.

He's been an ever-willing carrier - 155 is the seventh most this season - and his 161 tackles (91% completion rate) puts him 10th on the season's list.

His 17 turnovers is the most alongside Cardiff's Thomas Young.

Honourable mention: Emmanuel Tshituka (Lions)

5 - RUBEN VAN HEERDEN (Stormers)

What a magnificent signing.

Recruited on a short-term deal to alleviate a lock crisis, the 25-year-old didn't disappoint.

Van Heerden is the quintessential modern lock, a versatile jumper who can play in both the No 4 and No 5 jerseys without ever slacking off on his relentless work-rate.

He has no problem being a setup carrier, the guy who keeps popping up (48 carriers) without worrying about punch (53 metres won) as long as it keeps the momentum going.

5 off-loads attests to his newfound ability to fit into the Stormers' attacking pattern.

His defence has been typically impenetrable - 108 tackles in 9 games at an astounding success rate of 98% - and he's won 5 turnovers.

Yes, Van Heerden only missed 2 tackles.

4 - RUAN VENTER (Lions)

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen isn't a man who often waxes lyrical about individual players, but he did so in the Challenge Cup loss to Glasgow when he noted how the side lost its lustre once Venter cried off with an injury.

The 20-year-old is fearless in the collisions and made 118 carries, but interspersed that relish for contact with 6 off-loads too.

A 88% tackle completion rate will surely only become better with experience.

Perhaps undervalued currently, his future looks bright.

Honourable mention: Ruan Vermaak (Bulls)

3 - NEETHLING FOUCHE (Stormers)

To label him the best backup tighthead in the country is definitely not fanciful.

Required to deputise substantially for Frans Malherbe, Fouche's showings were so compelling that his Bok teammate's absence was hardly felt.

Entrusting him to carry (42) is something he won't complain about, while his defence is Malherbe-esque in terms of tempo and accuracy - a 94% completion rate.

He only conceded 3 scrum penalties in 12 appearances, which contributed greatly to the Stormers boasting the second best scrum statistically in the competition.

2 - JOHAN GROBBELAAR (Bulls)



After falling down the national pecking order last season, the compact hooker was arguably the Bulls' best player this season.

His tackling is almost faultless with the 117 opponents he hunted down translating into a magnificent 97% completion rate, while his 10 turnovers was the second most by any No 2 in 2022/23.

9 off-loads were the most by any hooker and his contribution to a highly efficient Bulls line-out couldn't be overstated: He only lost 8 on his throw-ins, the least for any hooker with over 100 throws.

Honourable mention: JJ Kotze (Stormers)

1 - NTUTHUKO MCHUNU (Sharks)

Gallo Images

Criticised initially for not quite getting his fundamentals right, Mchunu has grown considerably, even if it's in the relative shadow of Ox Nche.

His defence was patently magnificent, missing just 2 of his 73 tackles for a success rate of 97%, supplemented by 2 turnovers.

Mchunu's discipline held up at the set-piece and he didn't lose much of his attacking verve, making three clean breaks and 3 turnovers.



