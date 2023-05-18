Tickets for Stormers-Munster URC Grand Final sold out in under three hours

Tickets are sold out for next weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers announced that tickets sold out in under three hours since becoming available at 10:00 on Thursday morning. Ticket prices ranged from R375 to R30.

There was a record crowd of 47 201 at Cape Town Stadium last weekend when the Stormers beat Connacht 43-25 in the semi-finals, but with tickets sold out for the final, it means a new record will be set.

Cape Town Stadium boasts a capacity of 55 000.

The @vodacom #URC Grand Final is ???????? ??????!All available tickets were sold in under 3? hours through Ticketpro.This will be a record attendance for a DHL Stormers match. The Faithful are ready to bring the gees! ??#iamastormer #dhldelivers #thefaithful #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/t2ph05dxzb — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 18, 2023

In the other semi-final, Munster shocked Leinster 16-15 in Dublin.

The URC Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, 27 May.



