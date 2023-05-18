22m ago

Tickets for Stormers-Munster URC Grand Final sold out in under three hours

Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Tickets are sold out for next weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers announced that tickets sold out in under three hours since becoming available at 10:00 on Thursday morning. Ticket prices ranged from R375 to R30.

There was a record crowd of 47 201 at Cape Town Stadium last weekend when the Stormers beat Connacht 43-25 in the semi-finals, but with tickets sold out for the final, it means a new record will be set.

Cape Town Stadium boasts a capacity of 55 000.

In the other semi-final, Munster shocked Leinster 16-15 in Dublin.

The URC Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, 27 May.


