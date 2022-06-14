Tickets set to go on sale, expected to move fast for historic Stormers v Bulls URC final

Tickets for Saturday's United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and Bulls will go on sale at 12:00 on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available on the Ticketpro website and range between R80 and R350.

The Stormers warned in a statement that only tickets bought from Ticketpro (outlets and online) would be valid for the match.

"Ticketpro is the only licenced outlet which may sell tickets to Cape Town Stadium. Tickets obtained from any other source may not be valid," the Stormers said in the statement.

At present, only 50% of tickets are allowed to be sold, as per the Disaster Management Act. Cape Town Stadium's capacity is 55 000 - which means 27 500 people can attend.

However, Cape Town's deputy mayor Eddie Andrews told Sport24 they were hopeful the regulations could be amended to allow more fans to attend.

READ | Cape Town could host full capacity for Stormers-Bulls final: 'We've got until late on Friday'

Tickets for the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final between the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls at DHL Stadium will go on sale on Tuesday at 12h00 (SA time) from @TicketProSA. pic.twitter.com/oxgQHVWXH5 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 13, 2022

The Bulls scored an upset 27-26 win over Leinster in their semi-final in Dublin last weekend, before the Stormers secured a home final with a last-gasp 17-15 win over Ulster in Cape Town.

The Stormers finished higher than the Bulls on the URC standings and therefore earned the right to host the final.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 19:30.

United Rugby Championship grand final ticket prices:

Category A: R350

Category B: R275

Category C: R175

Category D: R80