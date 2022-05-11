'Tireless' Tshituka named SA's URC Player of the Month for April

After several outstanding performances for the Lions, Vincent Tshituka has been named the South African United Rugby Championship Player of the Month for April.

Tshituka's excellent form helped the Lions to four victories in a row, and the flanker received four Man of the Match awards during the month.

In awarding the accolade to Tshituka, the South African rugby media described him as a player that is "tireless on both attack and defence" and who "always gives of his all".

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshituka has had a stellar rise over the last few years.

Although he is not yet eligible for the Springboks, he will surely be in contention for green and gold when he gets South African citizenship.

On Monday, the Sharks announced that Tshituka would be joining the coastal franchise from 1 July on a three-year deal.

??Hard-hitting and consistent ??



