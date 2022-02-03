United Rugby Championship

2h ago

Ton-up for veteran prop Brok Harris as Stormers opt for Gelant over Willemse

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Brok Harris (Gallo Images)
The Stormers have made two changes to their side to face the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday with veteran prop Brok Harris set to play his 100th game for the franchise.

Harris will start at tighthead prop while Warrick Gelant slots into fullback in place of Damian Willemse who drops to the bench.

Stormers coach John Dobson has resisted the urge to play both Gelant and Willemse and is eager to see how the latter performs off the bench.

"Warrick was always going to start this game as per our plan and having someone like Damian on the bench affords us the luxury of an extra forward replacement. Both of them are in incredible form and will play vital roles on Saturday," said Dobson.

Dobson also played tribute to Harris who made his debut for the Cape-based side back in 2007 before leaving to join the Dragons in 2015. 

Initially, Harris moved back to the Cape to act as a scrum consultant for the Stormers but the veteran is now providing injury cover too.

"We brought Brok in as a scrum consultant this season, hoping to benefit from his knowledge of the United Rugby Championship teams and conditions. His performances on the pitch have been remarkable and there is nobody who deserves this milestone more than him," he said.

Kick-off is at 17:05 on Saturday.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Brok Harris, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Damian Willemse.

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Kutha Mchunu, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Wiliams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Werner Kok

