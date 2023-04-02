Toulouse sink toothless Bulls to book Champions Cup quarter-final date with Sharks

French club Stade Toulousain secured a comfortable 33-9 victory over the Bulls, who couldn’t lay a glove against the men in red in the Champions Cup last 16 at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday.

The victory means Toulouse will host the Sharks, who overpowered Munster at Kings Park on Saturday, in next weekend's quarter-finals.

This was a clash of French rugby royalty versus South African royalty but only one side was still in their pomp.

AS IT HAPPENED | Toulouse v Bulls

The record 21-time French Top 14 champions and most-ever, five-time European Champions Cup winners strong-armed their way to the victory that might have been tougher had the Bulls come into the clash with better form and confidence.

The Bulls came into the match having not won a European competition game since beating Exeter Chiefs in the middle of January, a run of six straight defeats for Jake White’s team.

The former three-time Super Rugby champions were some distance from their provincial international pedigree, while Toulouse looked every bit the team propping up Rugby World Cup challengers, France.

The Bulls were getting belted in key specialist positions: hooker, tighthead and scrumhalf. Without a Springbok in either of the positions, Toulouse offset them with their French internationals.

White was better off starting as much Springbok experience as he could, especially at scrumhalf, where Zak Burger looked every bit a former Griquas player.

Embrose Papier might have acquitted himself better, although up against the eminent world scrumhalf, Antoine Dupont.

At hooker, the hosts boasted two France No 2s, Julein Marchand and Peato Mauvaka, while their second-rowers read Johan Grobbelaar’s throw-ins like a cheap pamphlet.

Moments before the break, the Bulls were almost cut apart in midfield but Argentinian No 13 Santiago Chocobares couldn’t gather a pass that would have put him clean through.

Somehow, the Bulls stayed in the fight and trailed just by six points after Thomas Ramos and Chris Smith went for it on the kicking tee, with the hosts leading 12-6.

The Bulls had a stoic start to the second half, drawing to within three points through their flyhalf, Smith.

But the hosts ramped up the physical pressure once again and, after 50 minutes, lock Emmanuel Meafou barged his way over for the first try of the match.

The floodgates threatened to open as the home side struck with their second try within four minutes when left wing Matthis Lebel produced a brilliant finish down his touchline.

Ramos couldn’t miss from the tee, either, converting both tries to take the game further away from the Bulls, who were being asked to up their attacking scoring-rate to get back into the game.

Instead of a Bulls comeback, Toulouse pulled away into the distance after substitute lock Thibaud Flament profited from a scrappy period of play by the Bulls, who were punished by a Dupont chip-kick that Flament touched down.

The Bulls couldn’t find the cutting edge they needed to mount any sort of challenge after conceding those three quick tries in 10 minutes and lacked any sort of attacking cohesion as the game wore on.

Toulouse, meanwhile, kept them at arms-length and secured a comfortable passage into the quarter-finals, where they’ll meet the Springbok-laden Sharks at home.

Scorers:

Stade Toulousain 33 (12)

Tries: Emmanuel Meafou, Matthis Lebel, Thibaud Flament

Conversions: Thomas Ramos (3)

Penalties: Thomas Ramos (4)

Bulls 9 (6)

Penalties: Chris Smith (3)



