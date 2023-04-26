Troubled Lions' survey drama comes to head as popular Van den Berg leaves coaching post

The Lions are on the hunt for a new forwards coach after Albert van den Berg confirmed he has opted against renewing his contract.

The former Springbok lock, highly regarded by the players, has been left disillusioned after launching legal action against fellow colleague Chris Venter, who allegedly accessed private messages on his laptop.

It's a consequence of the fall-out from the MyPlayers survey that painted some of the coaching staff in an unflattering light, with Venter apparently believing Van den Berg was the source of the leak.

The fall-out from the Lions' controversial MyPlayers survey came to a head on Wednesday after the troubled franchise confirmed Albert van den Berg would not be renewing his contract.

Highly regarded by the players, the former Springbok second rower - appointed as forwards coach in 2021 mere weeks before the Lions' inaugural URC campaign - was widely expected to follow this course of action because of a breakdown in trust with some of his coaching staff colleagues and the executive.

Van den Berg is embroiled in a legal fight with Chris Venter, the side's technical analyst, whom allegedly abused access to his laptop and took pictures of private messages on the Whatsapp platform because Venter suspected him of leaking the contents of the survey.

Venter, as part of his official duties, sets up the coaching staff's respective computers to enable them to conduct live analysis during matches.

As a result, the 49-year-old served Venter papers in his personal capacity.

News24 previously reported that the leak originated at the conclusion of a feedback session with the players organised - with good intentions - by head coach Ivan van Rooyen, who perhaps miss-stepped in not divulging the details with CEO Rudolf Straeuli first.

By the time the details became known in the public sphere - two months after the team meeting - Straeuli hadn't even read the survey results yet.

The Lions Rugby Company has previously confirmed its knowledge of Van den Berg's legal action against Venter and launched its own internal investigation.

It also said it wouldn't be commenting on organisational matters.

Van den Berg's departure coincided with the coaching staff's debriefing with the executive on Monday, where another mediocre URC campaign was dissected as well as personnel matters.

It's understood that Van Rooyen and assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher's contracts were discussed too.

Jaque Fourie, the Lions' defence guru, had already signed a two-year extension earlier this year.

Van den Berg's next destination has been left undisclosed for now, but it's known that he had at least three other offers on the table.

"On behalf of our Chairman Mr Altmann Allers and the LRC board, we would like to thank Albert for his contribution to the team over the past two seasons. He joined us at time when the franchise embarked on our [URC] debut season and later, the EPCR Challenge Cup," Straeuli said in a statement.

"We wish him and his family all the best as they embark on their next chapter."



