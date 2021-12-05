United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Tshituka, Zeilinga the highlights of Lions excellence in win over Stormers

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lions loose-forward Vincent Tshituka (Gallo Images)
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • The Lions' 37-19 win against the Stormers was a team effort, but two players excelled more than others.
  • Flanker Vincent Tshituka and flyhalf Fred Zeilinga played well for the Lions, with the former scoring a try and setting up another one.
  • Zeilinga was flawless with the boot, kicking three penalties and four conversions.

It may ring true that the Lions' 37-19 win against the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship clash at Newlands on Saturday had all the hallmarks of a team effort, two Lions players had a significant outcome on the game.

The ever-improving blindside flank Vincent Tshituka was boisterous and caused the Stormers plenty of defensive and breakdown problems.

Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has been for the longest time much-maligned and rightly accused of occupying a place better suited to a younger player.

However, he had an excellent game for Ivan 'Cash' Van Rooyen's side and contributed to their success.

Tshituka had a hand in two tries, but was also a bothersome presence throughout the game and that's something that made Van Rooyen very happy.

"As a player, his growth has been impressive and awesome. He's the kind of guy who can flourish in the loose and in the tight," Van Rooyen said.

"The tight five gave him the opportunity to thrive and he's got a relentless work rate, along with a hunger to get better.

"I'm really happy he had this kind of game against the Stormers."

With Jordan Hendrikse injured, Zeilinga was able to get some game time and made the most of it with a 17-point haul.

The fierce wind that pumped through the Cape Town Stadium did not dim his kicking performance.

"He managed the game well and he's got an excellent ability to attack from anywhere and manage the game for us," Van Rooyen said.

"It would have been exciting to see him against Cardiff, but I'm really happy for him."

