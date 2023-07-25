URC coach shown the door after bullying allegations

Dai Young has left his role as director of rugby at Welsh URC outfit Cardiff Rugby.

This follows an investigation into bullying accusations.

Young, who denied the allegations, was suspended on 20 April pending an investigation.

A barrister ruled that there was "insufficient evidence to support the allegations" but Cardiff still parted ways with the coach.

A statement from Cardiff Rugby read: "Following a thorough process, the barrister concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations and that no further action should be taken in relation to them.

"Unfortunately, this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young. In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai's employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

"Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution to the Club during the last two years, which culminated in the Club finishing as the highest placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship, which secured a return to the European Champions Cup. We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him.

"Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off."

Cardiff finished 10th in the 2022/23 URC log standings.