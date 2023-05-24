URC Grand Final - Stormers v Munster: All you need to know

The Stormers take on Munster in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final in Cape Town on Saturday.

The match is a sell-out, with 55 000 fans expected at Cape Town Stadium.

There are a number of ways in which fans can get to the stadium, including free use of MyCiTi shuttles.

The Stormers will be looking to defend their United Rugby Championship (URC) title on Saturday when they take on Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

A sell-out crowd of 55 000 is expected for the clash, and there are a few critical things to remember for those fans making their way to the stadium.

While the final kicks off at 18:30, fans can access the stadium from 15:30 onwards with a beer garden, a DJ and various food trucks on hand.

Travel plans

For those travelling by vehicle, parking is available either at the CTICC, in the CBD area of Cape Town, or fans can make use of the park-and-ride facilities at UCT and Century City (both from 14:00), where free MyCiTi shuttles are available for all ticket holders.

Shuttles will also run from the CTICC, Thibault Square and Civic Centre stations to the station (from 15:00).

Buses leave every 15 minutes from all locations or when full, with the last buses leaving the stadium at 22:45.

Match tickets

With the match sold out, no fans can purchase tickets from the stadium on Saturday. The only valid tickets on the day are those bought from Ticketpro. Those bought from third-party sites are not valid.

Fans should ensure they have a digital copy of their ticket on their phones and one they have printed to gain access to the stadium.

The North Stand is designated as a family stand, with blocks 108 and 109 being alcohol-free.

Parking

Free public parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Civic Centre from 14:00. There are 355 bays available at the Woodstock Parking Area (enter from Civic Road) and 120 bays in the Hertzog Parking Area (enter from Hertzog Boulevard incoming). Those parking at the Civic Centre can also catch a free MyCiTi Shuttle to the stadium from the Civic Centre station.

While heavy congestion is expected in the stadium precinct, dedicated stadium rugby parking is available at the P4 and P9 (R100 card payment on entry only) stadium parking areas.

On-street parking is available within the city centre, but no additional security will be provided. Parking tariffs will apply until 13:00, after which on-street parking becomes free of charge.

Vehicles that are illegally parked will be fined and/or towed away.

Road closures

The following road closures will be in effect: Sonnenberg Road, Vlei Road, Stephan Way and Fort Wynyard Street will all be closed from 06:00 until 22:30, with restrictions on Helen Suzman Boulevard, Beach Road, Buitengracht Street and Granger Bay Boulevard.

E-Hailing

Those fans using e-hailing should be dropped off and collected in the CBD at DF Malan Drive opposite the Artscape Theatre, Hertzog Boulevard or Jan Smuts Street and then use the MyCiTi shuttles.

There is an e-hailing drop-off area on Helen Suzman Boulevard between Vlei Road and Beach Road on both sides, but spectators are warned that drop-and-go and pick-up around the stadium will have very long delays due to traffic congestion.

Other information

Please note that umbrellas are not allowed, and fans should wear rain jackets should there be a threat of rain.

No spectators will be allowed to take food or drink into the stadium. No braaing is permitted anywhere in the stadium precinct, including all public and parking areas. Those found braaing will be fined.



