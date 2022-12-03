URC makes fun return to Gqeberha as Stormers maintain stellar home record win Dragons win

Cape Town, Stellenbosch or Gqeberha, it simply doesn't matter where the Stormers fulfil their home fixtures in the URC because the outcome will invariably be the same: they'll win.

The Capetonians moved to the summit of the South African shield on Saturday afternoon following a 34-26 victory over the Dragons as franchise rugby made a glorious return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the first outing since the Southern Kings hosted Connacht in the PRO14 almost three years ago.

It's the Stormers' 14th successive home win.

In a development that will please John Dobson, his rotation for this match - specifically done because the Stormers make their debut in the European Champions Cup against Clermont in France next week - generally worked out well even though they were under pressure for significant periods of the second stanza.

With a returning Manie Libbok, after insisting he wanted to play despite only returning earlier in the week with the Springboks, dictating matters with another composed and varied performance, the hosts ensured maximum log points from as early as the 35th minute in racing into a 28-0 lead.

It was stirring stuff from the defending champions, who not only dominated up front and at the scrum, but also showcased their immense confidence when it comes to keeping ball-in-hand.

The most vivid expression of that desire came from Ruhan Nel, back at outside centre after an injury layoff, dotting down in the 22nd minute.

Young wing Tristan Leyds had done brilliant to secure an aerial ball with one hand while almost seamlessly getting rid of possession.

Libbok's beautiful floating pass to Clayton Blommetjies proved the impetus for the move, but it was Hacjivah Dayimani's delightful pop pass to Nel that allowed Leolin Zas to make the key run on the left-hand touchline.

Blommetjies was on hand to take the ball back in-field before making his scoring pass to Nel.

Swift, decisive - it was a feast for the eyes.

The Stormers though had shown that they can be attritional and powerful too, their first two preceding tries coming off efficient, close range mauls.

By the time Libbok ran past three flailing defenders untouched for a spectacular solo try, the Welsh visitors seemed done.

But in a sign of things to come, they went into halftime with the consolation of an intercept try for Jordan Williams.

That bloomed into a proper second half fightback as the Stormers lost their shape and the initative.

Pivot JJ Hanrahan's score was the highlight of a 40-minute period where the Dragons scored 21 points, an excellent backline move that featured a sublime off-load from replacement Lewis Jones.

Yet, given the trials that await the Stormers (and their counterparts) over the next six-week, all's well that ends well with a win like this.

Point scorers:

Stormers - 34 (28)

Tries: Junior Pokomela, Joseph Dweba, Ruhan Nel, Manie Libbok

Conversions: Libbok (3), Clayton Blommetjies

Penalties: Libbok (2)

Dragons - 26 (7)

Tries: Jordan Williams, Aki Seiuli, JJ Hanrahan, Josh Reynolds

Conversions: Will Reed (2), Hanrahan



