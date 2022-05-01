URC playoff picture: All 8 quarter-finalists confirmed as Sharks, Stormers deadlocked in battle for 2nd

The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls have all qualified for the URC quarter-finals.

There is a mammoth battle at play for second spot on the log, however, with the Sharks, Stormers and Munster deadlocked.

There is just one round of group stage fixtures left that will determine home ground advantage for the playoffs.

The eight quarter-finalists in the United Rugby Championship (URC) have been confirmed, though there is still a lot to be decided in terms of log position.

Following this weekend's action, it is confirmed that Leinster will finish top of the log and enjoy home ground advantage for the duration of the knockouts.

They will be joined by Munster, the Stormers, the Sharks, the Bulls, Ulster, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in the quarter-finals.

The battle for second and potential home ground advantage in the semi-finals, however, is where things get very interesting.

Munster, the Sharks and the Stormers are all deadlocked on 56 points with one round of fixtures remaining, and the Irish club have the most difficult fixture on paper when they travel to Leinster for their last match.

The Sharks also have a tough assignment when they visit Ulster, while the Stormers take on Scarlets away and will be backing themselves to come back with a bonus point win that could be enough to see them claim second.

Remarkably, the Stormers and Sharks are deadlocked in terms of the criteria used to separate teams tied on points: they both have the same number of wins, and they have the exact same points difference at +148.

As things stand, the Sharks (3rd) are ahead of the Stormers (4th) on the log because they have scored more tries - 57 to 56. It couldn't be closer, and there is everything to play for on the final weekend.

The Stormers will also have the advantage given that by the time their game kicks off on Saturday, 21 May, all of the other matches that weekend will be complete and they will know exactly what they need to do to secure second spot.

The Bulls, too, can still secure a home quarter-final if the Sharks beat Ulster and they beat Ospreys, also away from home.

Final selected URC group fixtures:

20 May

Ulster v Sharks

Ospreys v Bulls

21 May

Scarlets v Stormers



