URC quarter-final dates, times confirmed as Bulls v Sharks given unusual kickoff slot

The kickoff times for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals have been announced.

The Bulls and the Sharks will clash on 4 June at 13:45 at Loftus Versfeld while the Stormers and Edinburgh close off the weekend program at 19:00.

The first quarter-final is on Friday 3 June in Belfast between Ulster and Munster, with Leinster and the Glasgow Warriors clashing on Saturday in Dublin at 16:15

The Pretoria and Durban franchises had finished fourth and fifth on the log, respectively, thereby resuming their spicy South African derby in the knockouts.

The Stormers, who finished second on the log, host seventh-placed Edinburgh at the Cape Town Stadium, also on Saturday, in the far more favourable 19:00 kick-off.

The playoff stage will start on Friday, 3 June with the all-Ireland clash between Ulster and Munster at the Ravenhill Stadium in Belfast at 20:35.

The other quarter-final will be between Heineken Champions Cup finalists Leinster against the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Saturday at 16:15.

In a statement, the tournament organisers said: "The timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition."

URC QF fixtures:

Friday, 3 June

Ulster v Munster - 20:35

Saturday, 4 June

Bulls v Sharks - 13:45

Leinster v Glasgow - 16:15

Stormers v Edinburgh - 19:00