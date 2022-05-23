United Rugby Championship

URC quarter-final dates, times confirmed as Bulls v Sharks given unusual kickoff slot

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
United Rugby Championship (Getty)
  • The kickoff times for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals have been announced.
  • The Bulls and the Sharks will clash on 4 June at 13:45 at Loftus Versfeld while the Stormers and Edinburgh close off the weekend program at 19:00.
  • The first quarter-final is on Friday 3 June in Belfast between Ulster and Munster, with Leinster and the Glasgow Warriors clashing on Saturday in Dublin at 16:15

The United Rugby Championship quarter-final kick-off times have been confirmed, with the Bulls and the Sharks getting the awkward 13:45 slot on Saturday, 4 June.

The Pretoria and Durban franchises had finished fourth and fifth on the log, respectively, thereby resuming their spicy South African derby in the knockouts.

The Stormers, who finished second on the log, host seventh-placed Edinburgh at the Cape Town Stadium, also on Saturday, in the far more favourable 19:00 kick-off.

The playoff stage will start on Friday, 3 June with the all-Ireland clash between Ulster and Munster at the Ravenhill Stadium in Belfast at 20:35.

The other quarter-final will be between Heineken Champions Cup finalists Leinster against the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Saturday at 16:15.

In a statement, the tournament organisers said: "The timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition."

URC QF fixtures:

Friday, 3 June

Ulster v Munster - 20:35

Saturday, 4 June

Bulls v Sharks - 13:45

Leinster v Glasgow - 16:15

Stormers v Edinburgh - 19:00

Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Results
Sat 21 May 22
Leinster
Leinster 35
Munster
Munster 25
Sat 21 May 22
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 28
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 11
Sat 21 May 22
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 21
Stormers
Stormers 26
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
