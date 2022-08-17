Utility back Smit joins Bulls from Cheetahs

The Bulls on Wednesday announced the signing of versatile backline player Chris Smit from the Cheetahs.



The 27-year-old, who can play centre and flyhalf, spent three years in Bloemfontein. Before that, he featured for Maties in the Varsity Cup between 2015 and 2019.

Smit then had a brief spell at Griquas in 2019 before joining the Cheetahs. He has signed a three-year deal with the Bulls which will see him ply his trade at Loftus Versfeld until 2025.

?? NEW SIGNING??

Christmas has come early... Chris Smit is now a Vodacom Bull! ??

Welcome Smitty!! #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/e5FL30noNL — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) August 17, 2022

Bulls director of rugby Jake White welcomed Smit's signing.

"We have been following Chris Smit's rise very closely. He has certainly proven himself as an outstanding talent that has quite a bit to offer on the field and as a team man," White said in a statement.

"We are very excited to have Chris as part of our squad. We have a tough season ahead with the United Rugby Championship, the Champions Cup and the Currie Cup awaiting us. Chris’ contribution will prove invaluable in these campaigns. We wish him the very best at the Bulls."

Smit's signing is the latest in a long list of recent player recruits by the Bulls.

Others who recently put pen to paper include winger, S'bu Nkosi, centre Wandisile Simelane, loose forwards Mihlali Mosi and Phumzile Maqondwana, prop Dylan Smith and lock Ruan Vermaak.



