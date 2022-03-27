United Rugby Championship

Van Rooyen looking to cash in home advantage against strong Edinburgh

Ivan van Rooyen. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
  • Lions United Rugby Championship coach Ivan 'Cash' van Rooyen said they're wary of the threat posed by Edinburgh.
  • The side from the Scottish capital out-thought the Sharks at a wet Kings Park on Saturday and they'll be the Lions' next opponents.
  • The Lions have won three consecutive home games against European opponents.

Lions coach Ivan 'Cash' van Rooyen is wary of the threat posed by Edinburgh when the sides meet in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions may be buoyant from their 45-15 success against the Ospreys on Friday, but the Scottish side showed their tactical smarts when they outbrained the Sharks at a wet Kings Park on Saturday.

There's also a significant South African influence in the Edinburgh side that will be called upon for intel on the Lions.

URC Log

Van Rooyen said their preparation for the game will be geared towards neutralising the team from the Scottish capital.

"They're a quality team and there's a reason why they're high up on the log," Van Rooyen said.

"They threaten you with a good kicking and attacking game. They have a couple of South African influences, so the journey won't be brand new for them.

"There are one or two guys from Monnas who are going to come back home and someone like Jaco van der Walt knows this place very well.

They've got quality throughout and they're full of international players, which is why we're emphasising on Monday being a new day for a new week."

Friday's win meant the Lions record their third successive triumph against European opposition at home.

It's a fair way from where the Lions in the local derbies where Van Rooyen's side was cannon fodder for the other three teams.

With 26 points from their 13 games with five wins, the Lions are still 10 points adrift of the eighth-placed Sharks, who fluffed their lines against Edinburgh.

Van Rooyen said they were more concerned about their processes and less about where they aim to finish at the end of the season.

"With regards to the top 10 or top eight, we can only see when we get there," Van Rooyen said.

"What's important for us is to keep on growing and fix what we need to fix for the Edinburgh fixture.

"We're not too stuck on where we're going to end up on the log. It's about turning around the last few weeks and building on it."

