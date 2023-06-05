Vermeulen says no to Bulls, but Bekker on board - report

Springbok stalwart Duane Vermeulen has reportedly turned down a coaching offer from the Bulls.

Vermeulen is based in the Western Cape and is believed to be in discussions with the Stormers over a coaching role.

Meanwhile, it appears a done deal that former Bok lock Andries Bekker will join the Bulls as forwards coach.

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen has reportedly turned down an offer to join the Bulls as defence and forwards coach.



READ | Stormers set to welcome Warrick Gelant back - report

According to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, Vermeulen wants to stay in the Western Cape where he has a house. He wants to see his two sons play rugby and is believed to be in talks with the Stormers over a coaching role.

Vermeulen, 36, played for the Bulls between 2019 and 2021 before he joined Irish club Ulster. His playing days are expected to end after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Meanwhile, the report added that the Bulls did manage to secure the services of former Stormers and Springbok lock Andries Bekker.

After retiring from rugby in 2018, Bekker became lineout coach at the Japanese club he represented for five years, the Kobelco Kobe Steelers. But he's back in South Arica and currently involved with coaching at a school in Mossel Bay.

According to Rapport, 39-year-old Bekker will join the Bulls from 1 July as forwards coach.

This comes as the Pretoria franchise bids farewell to Nollis Marais and Pine Pienaar, while Russell Winter has been heavily linked with a move to Japan.



