Veteran Morne Steyn leads youthful Bulls for Exeter Chiefs assignment

Bulls director of rugby Jake White made minimal changes to the side that surprised Lyon last week for this week’s assignment against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday (15:00 SA time).

White played a second-string but plucky side that triumphed 42-36 at Loftus last week, beating the current Challenge Cup champions Lyon.

But the trip to England to face Exeter might pose a wholly different prospect against a side that won the English Premiership and Champions Cup in 2020.

White brought Chris Bernard Smit into midfield after inside centre Marco Jansen van Vuren’s injury last week, while last week’s No 8 Muller Uys swaps jerseys with No 7 WJ Steenkamp.

Lock Reinhardt Ludwig shifted to No 4 in place of Jacques du Plessis, who dropped out of the team completely, while Janko Swanepoel moved from the bench to take the No 5 shirt.

Fullback Wandisile Simelane, wings Sibongile Novuka and Stravino Jacobs all continue in the back three, where they had bright performances on the highveld.

Veteran Morne Steyn, one of only four Springboks, alongside Nizaam Carr, Bismarck du Plessis and Lizo Gqoboka, leads the youth-laden team.

Bulls team:

15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Sibongile Novuka, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smit, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn (captain), 9 Bernard van der Linde, 8 WJ Steenkamp, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Reinhardt Ludwig, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Dylan Smith.

Replacements: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Cameron Hanekom, 20 Phumzile Maqondwana, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Carlton Bannies, 23 Juan Mostert