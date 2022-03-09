'Visionary' Lukhanyo Am named SA's URC Player of the Month for February

SA media are in agreement that Lukhanyo Am is SA's URC Player of the Month for February.

His try against the Bulls was one of the considerations, coupled with his form anchoring the Sharks midfield.

Am will be playing in Japan for the next two months, this after committing his future with the Durban franchise until 2025.

The award is voted for by members of the South African media.

Am continues to cement his status as one of the best No13s in the game and his sensational try against the Bulls underlined his dexterity and awareness on the field.

He gathered the ball directly from a Sharks restart before kicking ahead and finishing off a hugely impressive individual move down the left flank.

Catch: ??Awareness: ??Vision: ??Kick: ??Lukhanyo AM has scored one of the best tries you will see in the #URC.

According to the South African rugby media, "Am is arguably the best outside centre in world rugby at the moment. The superlatives to describe him this past month fall short of his genius, which is only improving."

Am's individual try against the Bulls has also been hailed by international rugby pundits as the try of the season thus far.

"It was extraordinary," said former Springbok skipper and renowned pundit Bob Skinstad.

"I couldn't believe the skill level he showed to get through there from that kick-off. Am is so calm under pressure. He talks to the referee well and has a nice manner about him. He’s clearly a leader in the midfield."

In voting for Am, the South African rugby journalists were unanimous in their conclusion that, "whether knifing through a maze of defenders, or throwing visionary long passes, Am has been a pivotal figure."

Am recently committed his future to the Sharks until 2025, but will be in Japan with the Kobe Steelers for the next two months.

Last month, team-mate Makazole Mapimpi collected the SA Player of the Month for January after his contributions for the Sharks included four tries in two games.