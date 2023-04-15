Wasteful Stormers go down to Munster, drop to third on URC standings

An error-prone Stormers went down at home to Munster on Saturday evening.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok had a horror evening with the boot, missing five kicks at goal.

It was the Stormers' first defeat at Cape Town Stadium since December 2021.

The Stormers are down to third spot on the URC standings after losing 26-24 to Munster in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

It was an uncharacteristically error-prone game by the Stormers, who lost a home game for the first time since December 2021.

They had won 19 times in a row at Cape Town Stadium but that record crumbled against a determined Munster.

The Stormers went into the weekend second on the log, but Ulster's 40-19 win over the Dragons on Friday evening saw them move into second spot on 64 points - three ahead of the Stormers.

A try after the hooter by centre Ruhan Nel saw the Stormers claim two bonus-points but they are now third on the standings on 63 points, one behind Ulster.

After trailing 12-0 in the first half, the hosts had clawed their way back to level pegging. However, several errors in the second half saw them fail to capitalise.

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok had a horror evening with the boot as he squandered several kicks at goal.

Both teams scored four tries but Munster's superior goal-kicking proved the difference.

Red-hot first quarter by Munster

The visitors from Ireland led 12-0 after 23 minutes courtesy of two driving maul tries by hooker Diarmuid Barron.

The first try came as early as the second minute when the hosts conceded a penalty from the kick-off. Munster's second try came just after the opening quarter - just after the Stormers lost winger Seabelo Senatla to a yellow card.

Senatla went off for 10 minutes for a high tackle on Peter O'Mahony. There's wasn't much Senatla could do, though, as the Munster flanker had dipped lower into the tackle.

Despite trailing 12-0, the Stormers slowly found their groove and they were finally on the board in the 30th minute when tighthead prop Frans Malherbe barged over out wide. It came after a powerful Stormers scrum close to the tryline had put the visitors under immense pressure.

Libbok's first miss of the night saw his side trail 12-5.

But the Stormers were starting to assert their dominance at scrum time and they drew level on the stroke of half-time when Nel barged over next to the posts. It came after relentless pressure by the home side near the Munster tryline.

Libbok converted to make matters level at 12-12 at the break.

The Stormers had a chance to take the lead early in the second half but Libbok hit the uprights with a relatively straightforward kick.

The Stormers camped in the Munster 22m area for the opening 10 minutes after the break, but squandered several opportunities.

They lost two five metre lineouts while resolute Munster defence also kept them at bay.

This proved a turning point in momentum and Munster took the lead in the 58th minute when left winger Shane Daly went over in the corner. It came after some great hands by the Munster backs.

Replacement back Ben Healy slotted the conversion from the corner (19-12).

The Stormers hit back in the 66th minute when skipper Steven Kitshoff barged over after a powerful driving maul off a lineout.

Libbok again missed a relatively straightforward kick which left the Stormers trialing 19-17 with 12 minutes remaining.

Munster stepped it up in the final 10 minutes and broke Stormers hearts when No 8 Gavin Coombes barged over under the posts in the 74th minute.

Healy's conversion meant Munster went into the final five minutes leading 26-17.

Libbok had a chance to put the Stormers to within six points but he badly pulled a penalty attempt right in front of the uprights.

Libbok had another penalty attempt in the 79th minute but he missed again. By now, his confidence was shot but the Stormers refused to give up.

Their fighting spirit was rewarded when Nel went over under the posts his second score after the hooter. It was too late to win the game but it did earn the Stormers two bonus points courtesy of scoring four tries and losing by fewer than seven points.

Scorers:

Stormers 24 (12)

Tries: Frans Malherbe, Ruhan Nel (2), Steven Kitshoff

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)

Munster 26 (12)

Try: Diarmuid Barron (2), Shane Daly, Gavin Coombes

Conversions: Jack Crowley, Ben Healy (2)



