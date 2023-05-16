1h ago

Share

WATCH | Benetton centre scoops URC Try of the Season after stunner at Kings Park

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joaquin Riera. (Benetton Rugby/Twitter)
Joaquin Riera. (Benetton Rugby/Twitter)
  • Benetton centre Joaquin Riera has scooped the URC Try of the Season award.
  • The stunning effort came during his side's defeat to the Sharks in Durban.
  • Meanwhile, Lions fullback Quan Horn picked up the Ironman award for the player who has played the most minutes.

Benetton centre Joaquin Riera has won the URC Try of the Season accolade.

Riera crossed the whitewash during his side's entertaining 43-33 Round 17 defeat to the Sharks at Kings Park on 14 April.

The 29-year-old, capped 11 times by Argentina, got on the end of a chip kick from Rhyno Smith, who had collected his own "Garryowen", to score in the corner.

The try was Benetton's third of five in the match and received the most votes for the award.

There were 10 tries nominated in total, with the others being:

- Stravino Jacobs (Bulls v Sharks, Round 7)

- Darcy Graham (Edinburgh v Ospreys, Round 17)

- Manie Libbok (Stormers v Dragons, Round 9)

- Rio Dyer (Dragons v Munster, Round 2)

- Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets v Stormers, Round 8)

- George Horne (Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, Round 4)

- Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers v Bulls, Round 10)

- Jordan Larmour (Leinster v Connacht, Round 11)

- Thaakir Abrahams (Sharks v Leinster, Round 4)

Lions' Ironman

Meanwhile, Lions fullback Quan Horn picked up the Ironman award which recognises the player who has racked up the most minutes over the 18 rounds of the competition.

The 21-year-old clocked 1 428 minutes on the field of play and was one of only 10 players to feature in all 18 of their team's matches.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje - the 2021/22 Ironman with 1 394 minutes - had to settle for second place this time with after playing two more minutes than in the previous campaign.

Horn's teammate at the Lions, Marius Louw, was third with 1 371 followed by Connacht's John Porch (1 340) and Cardiff's John Turnbull (1 321).

The URC Awards announcements continue on Wednesday when the Gilbert Golden Boot and Fans' Player of the Season winners will be disclosed.

The Coach of the Season and Players' Player of the Season will be revealed in the build-up to the Grand Final between the Stormers and Munster on 27 May.

URC Awards 2022-23 winners:

Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff Rugby)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Sharks), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Niall Murray (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Try of the Season powered by URC.tv: Joaquin Riera (Benetton)

Ironman: Quan Horn (Lions)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsbenettonurcjoaquin rieraquan hornrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 27 May 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Munster
Munster
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
Sat 06 May 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 5
Munster
Munster 14
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo