United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Bismarck du Plessis sees red after WWE moment at Loftus

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)

While the Bulls did enough to hang on for a 29-24 win over Munster in a United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, a red card to replacement Bismarck du Plessis didn't help their cause.

Du Plessis was sent off in the 70th minute following a dangerous tackle on Munster No 8, Alex Kendellen.

The veteran hooker picked Kendellen up at a ruck, lifted him up over his shoulder and then tossed him over in what can best be described as a move straight out of the WWE.

Luckily for Kendellen, his fall was broken by players below him.

WATCH the incident below:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Sat 12 Mar 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
Sun 13 Mar 22 16:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Cardiff Rugby
Emirates Airlines Park
Sun 13 Mar 22 18:05 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Zebre
Danie Craven Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 12 Mar 22
Bulls 29
Munster Rugby 24
Fri 11 Mar 22
Sharks 37
Scarlets 20
Sun 06 Mar 22
Ospreys 27
Zebre 22
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
12
10
49
2. Ulster Rugby
12
9
45
3. Munster Rugby
12
8
41
4. Glasgow Warriors
12
8
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo