WATCH | Bismarck du Plessis sees red after WWE moment at Loftus

While the Bulls did enough to hang on for a 29-24 win over Munster in a United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, a red card to replacement Bismarck du Plessis didn't help their cause.

Du Plessis was sent off in the 70th minute following a dangerous tackle on Munster No 8, Alex Kendellen.

The veteran hooker picked Kendellen up at a ruck, lifted him up over his shoulder and then tossed him over in what can best be described as a move straight out of the WWE.

Luckily for Kendellen, his fall was broken by players below him.

WATCH the incident below:

Bismarck du Plessis sent off for this shocker.



Alex Kendellen very lucky to avoid serious injury. pic.twitter.com/35f8QkcDkP — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) March 12, 2022



