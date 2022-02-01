United Rugby Championship

WATCH | Bok skipper Kolisi shows class by making try-line admission: 'I'm held up'

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Siya Kolisi embraces Scarra Ntubeni (L). (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sharks flank Siya Kolisi made a sporting admission the equivalent of a batter "walking" in cricket when he told referee Marius van der Westhuizen, "I'm held up" over the try line in their match against the Stormers last Saturday.

The game ended 22-22 after the Stormers were awarded a late penalty try following Aphelele Fassi's failed interception attempt which was deemed to have denied the visitors a clear try-scoring opportunity.

Earlier, though, Kolisi forced his way over the try line in a Sharks attacking move at King Park but was held up by numerous Stormers defenders.

Per the norm, Van der Westhuizen went upstairs to consult with his TMO Quinton Immelman but the Springbok captain, Kolisi, intercepted the officials by admitting that he hadn't scored a try - showing great sportsmanship.

