WATCH | Bok skipper Kolisi shows class by making try-line admission: 'I'm held up'

Sharks flank Siya Kolisi made a sporting admission the equivalent of a batter "walking" in cricket when he told referee Marius van der Westhuizen, "I'm held up" over the try line in their match against the Stormers last Saturday.

The game ended 22-22 after the Stormers were awarded a late penalty try following Aphelele Fassi's failed interception attempt which was deemed to have denied the visitors a clear try-scoring opportunity.

?? @SiyaKolisi showcasing sportsmanship at its highest level



SA Rugby’s Player of the Year is the epitome of rugby ?? #URC | @SharksRugby pic.twitter.com/Nt1FAAbqW3 — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 31, 2022

Earlier, though, Kolisi forced his way over the try line in a Sharks attacking move at King Park but was held up by numerous Stormers defenders.

Per the norm, Van der Westhuizen went upstairs to consult with his TMO Quinton Immelman but the Springbok captain, Kolisi, intercepted the officials by admitting that he hadn't scored a try - showing great sportsmanship.