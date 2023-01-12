WATCH | Bulky Sharks centre shows off soft side on piano, channels inner Ludovico Einaudi

You wouldn't imagine a 109kg Springbok centre would be caught dead near a piano practising classical songs, right? Wrong.

In a stereotype-breaking move, Sharks midfielder Rohan Janse van Rensburg was recently seen playing his rendition of Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi's Nuvole Bianche for his teammates.

It turns out the 28-year-old centre, who is known for his tackle-breaking and gain-line-breaking ability, has had a musical ear since learning to play the guitar at Waterkloof High School.

"I learned guitar when I was at school, so I played the guitar for a long time," Janse van Rensburg told News24.

"I only recently started playing piano. I'm trying to teach myself as far as I can.

"I'm on the piano now the majority of the time. I'm trying to learn nice classical songs.

"I play the guitar when family is around and they want me to sing them a song."

Like I said, I'm always fascinated by every athlete I get to know.



Recently discovered Werner Kok's spear-fishing, Shark diving penchant. ?? Also learnt about Marius Louw's choirboy past??



Now, all 109kg of Rohan JV Rensburg playing Ludovico Einaudi's Nuvole Bianche on piano?? pic.twitter.com/IPsuqhtjDB — Sibusiso Mjikeliso (@Sbu_Mjikeliso) January 12, 2023

The title of the song Nuvole Bianche means "white clouds" in Italian and the composer, Einaudi's works are known for their mindfulness and peace messaging. Talk about a big fish out of water.

