WATCH | Bulls explain 21-day Sbu Nkosi search after fielding criticism

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they had to juggle safety concerns and manage the player's reputation during their 21-day search for Sbu Nkosi.

The Springbok was located at his father's house in Emalahleni after weeks of attempts to reach him drew blanks.

Rathbone said SAPS help "wasn't really forthcoming" during the frantic missing persons search.

After copping much flak, the Bulls explained their course of action during their 21-day frantic search of Springbok Sbu Nkosi, who was located in Emalahleni three weeks after he failed to return to training.

With Nkosi being located at his father's house in the Mpumalanga town, many questioned why the Bulls waited until Saturday, 3 December to go public about the star's missing case.

"We're obviously not trained for scenarios like this," Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said.

"Yes, I'm sure we made mistakes along the way but what we need to keep in mind through all of this is that there's a player's reputation that needed to be managed as well.

"His safety was also a concern. It's about finding the balance in those two elements.

"I think the steps that we took in terms of visiting all his known residences, contacting family members, phoning him myself basically every day on all the known numbers that we've got, in the end led us to the police, unfortunately.

"But their help wasn't really forthcoming. Luckily for us, our partners SSG stepped in and really gave us momentum, as did the media, and 48 hours later we were able to find him."

The Bulls opened a missing persons file with SAPS in Sunnyside, Pretoria but encountered challenges in this regard.

They also met resistance in Emalahleni, where they tried to solicit police help to track down the star after following various tip-offs that pointed them to the town.

"Having failed to reach Sbu directly through his known channels and numerous visits to his known address here in Pretoria, we mandated our senior men's manager to rope in the police," said Rathbone, reading from a prepared statement.

"We encountered a few challenges in this regard because we are not immediate family but still we insisted in continuing our search for Sbu because we are a family and frankly consider all those who form part of this Bulls company, family.

"Whilst everyone in the company who had contact with Sbu tried to reach him, whether be it via text or phone calls - without success - we also reached out to our commercial partners to help us broaden the search, as we grew in worry. We know the realities of our beautiful country and that elevated our concerns for the well-being of Sbu."

Rathbone added: "We were confident that we could locate Sbu without causing public panic but this did not pan out that way, with the story breaking through the media over the weekend. That meant we needed to fast-track how we deploy the resources we have, but still be strategic enough to give us the best chance at finding Sbu. Perhaps our search for Sbu picked up defining momentum when SSG called, offering their tactical support, which offers state-of-the-art intelligence services, that led us to, one, verifying the authenticity of some of the tips we were receiving, two, whilst also helping us identify new possible leads."

Once located, Nkosi opened up about his mental health battles with News24.

The Bulls CEO, who was relieved to find Nkosi in a good physical state, was saddened to witness his mental health had deteriorated.

"We were thrilled to find Sbu and incredibly relieved to see that he was alive," said Rathbone. "Equally, we were saddened to see him in the state that he was in, a gentle soul who has somewhat seen his light dim owing to his current well-being."



