WATCH | Cape Town welcomes Jannie du Plessis with emotional reception

There was a very emotional moment during the United Rugby Championship clash between the Stormers and the Lions on Saturday when former Springbok, Jannie du Plessis entered the fray as a replacement.
Du Plessis, who recently lost his young son in a drowning accident, was warmly applauded by the 2000 supporters at Cape Town Stadium as he made his way onto the field in the 67th minute.
WATCH below:
A touching reception for Jannie du Plessis on his return to the field today ??@LionsRugbyCo | @Vodacom #URC | #STOvLIO pic.twitter.com/9IYyBFxczN— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) December 4, 2021