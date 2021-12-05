United Rugby Championship

WATCH | Cape Town welcomes Jannie du Plessis with emotional reception

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Jannie du Plessis (Gallo Images)
There was a very emotional moment during the United Rugby Championship clash between the Stormers and the Lions on Saturday when former Springbok, Jannie du Plessis entered the fray as a replacement.

Du Plessis, who recently lost his young son in a drowning accident, was warmly applauded by the 2000 supporters at Cape Town Stadium as he made his way onto the field in the 67th minute.

