WATCH | Manie Libbok sends Cape Town Stadium into rapture with match-winning kick

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok slotted a match-winning conversion deep into added time against Ulster to send the Capetonians into the inaugural United Rugby Championship final.

READ | Stormers pull of great escape, book dream SA final

The chance to put the Stormers ahead came after star full-back Warrick Gelant scored a late try that tied the scores at 15-all, with Libbok's kick down the left-hand touchline to go. Stormers head coach John Dobson couldn't contain his nerves in the coaches box, either, as Libbok placed the ball down for the defining place-kick.

Here is the moment the Cape Town Stadium roof felt the reverberation of its capacity crowd as fullback Warrick Gelant did the the things. Manie Libbok with nerves of steel. 17-15. Stormers have a date with the Bulls next week for an all SA URC final. @Sport24news pic.twitter.com/2yXqOBS4qp — Kamva Somdyala (@kamva_somdyala) June 11, 2022

?? Manie Libbok the Stormers hero! #STOvULS



?? The fly-half kicked this last-gasp conversion to take them into the #URC final. ??pic.twitter.com/fdVRcBuPV5 — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) June 11, 2022

Libbok, who had missed two conversions and a penalty in the match, notwithstanding his shocking penalty punt that went touch-in-goal, took his time and slotted the most important kick of the match.

The conversion, and subsequent 17-15 win, sent Dobson's team down the touchline into wild celebrations and the Cape Town Stadium into pandemonium as the Stormers booked a date against their 2010 Super Rugby final foes, the Bulls, who beat Leinster on Friday night.