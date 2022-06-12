United Rugby Championship

1h ago

WATCH | Manie Libbok sends Cape Town Stadium into rapture with match-winning kick

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
Manie Libbok. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Manie Libbok. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok slotted a match-winning conversion deep into added time against Ulster to send the Capetonians into the inaugural United Rugby Championship final.

The chance to put the Stormers ahead came after star full-back Warrick Gelant scored a late try that tied the scores at 15-all, with Libbok's kick down the left-hand touchline to go. Stormers head coach John Dobson couldn't contain his nerves in the coaches box, either, as Libbok placed the ball down for the defining place-kick. 

Libbok, who had missed two conversions and a penalty in the match, notwithstanding his shocking penalty punt that went touch-in-goal, took his time and slotted the most important kick of the match.

The conversion, and subsequent 17-15 win, sent Dobson's team down the touchline into wild celebrations and the Cape Town Stadium into pandemonium as the Stormers booked a date against their 2010 Super Rugby final foes, the Bulls, who beat Leinster on Friday night.

Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 17
Ulster
Ulster 15
Fri 10 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 26
Bulls
Bulls 27
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
