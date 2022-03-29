WATCH | Ref boss Tappe Henning says Ulster's late try against Stormers should have stood

URC referees boss Tappe Henning says Ulster were unlucky not to be awarded a late try against the Stormers.

The referee initially awarded the try but cancelled it upon review, deeming the Ulster player had knocked on.

According to Henning, there was "no conclusive evidence that there was an infringement of a knock on".

United Rugby Championship head of match officialssays Ulster's try late in their loss to the Stormers in Cape Town was legitimate.

URC log

The Irish side camped on Stormers tryline in the dying stages and thought they scored a winning try when replacement prop Callum Reid barged over in the 78th minute.

However, the try was cancelled after referee Gianluca Gnecchi opted to review the decision when a potential knock-on was brought to his attention.

Replays showed Reid seemingly lose control of the ball, as Stormers flank Hacjivah Dayimani knocked it out of his grasp.

A lengthy period of review then took place before the officials agreed that Reid had lost the ball forward and awarded a scrum to the Stormers.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said afterwards he felt the try was fair and former Test referee Henning agrees.

Henning said on SuperSport's Final Whistle programme that it was not a knock on.

"What's hugely important here is that the referee's awarded the try... and it was in the process of taking the conversion kick that there was additional information visible. So, now we're looking for an infringement to overturn the referee's original decision of try," Henning said.

"There was no conclusive evidence that there was an infringement of a knock on, so the original decision stands. There was no conclusive evidence that the Ulster player has knocked the ball on. That's the important bit... there has [has] to be conclusive evidence that the ball goes forward from his hand and forward to overturn the on-field decision. And that's not there, so that's why it is a try."

WATCH Tappe Henning's full explanation in the video clip below:



