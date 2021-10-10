WATCH | Saffas united! Sharks celebrate with Bulls after URC comeback win

There was a keen group of supporters at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday night as the Bulls launched an epic second half fightback to beat Cardiff 29-19.
The Sharks, fresh from their win over 27-13 win over the Ospreys the night before, were vocal in their support of their fellow South Africans.
Afterwards, the two squads celebrate the Bulls' victory in the stands.
The Cell C @SharksRugby celebrating with the Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby after their win. It does not get sweeter than this. ??#CARvBUL #URC pic.twitter.com/eAJNcoWIt9— vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) October 9, 2021