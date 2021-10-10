United Rugby Championship

21m ago

WATCH | Saffas united! Sharks celebrate with Bulls after URC comeback win

There was a keen group of supporters at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday night as the Bulls launched an epic second half fightback to beat Cardiff 29-19.

The Sharks, fresh from their win over 27-13 win over the Ospreys the night before, were vocal in their support of their fellow South Africans.

Afterwards, the two squads celebrate the Bulls' victory in the stands.

