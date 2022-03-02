United Rugby Championship

1h ago

WATCH | Sharks and Drakensberg Boys Choir dance video guaranteed to brighten up your day

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Sbu Nkosi, Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am with the Drakensberg Boys Choir. (Sharks/Howard Cleland)
It isn't often that big, burly men and fearsome Springboks are reduced to kids on their own age-old rugby stadium - a place where fierce physical battles have been won and lost.

But that's exactly what happened when United Rugby Championship side the Sharks and the Drakensberg Boys Choir choreographed a dance video at Kings Park featuring Springboks Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi and others showing off their moves.

The squad of Sharks players and the boys choir danced along to the catchy tune Follow You by Imagine Dragons.

The two SA renowned brands came together to showcase diversity in the country and depicts choirboys teaching their seniors how to break it down in an awesome video that is guaranteed to brighten up your day.

Forwards Ruben van Heerden and Thomas du Toit also get in on the act by pretend-tackling one of the boys, who gets scooped up high, ball-in-hand, as if he chose the right channel to run into. The only consequence, though, is smiles and laughs.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

