United Rugby Championship

23 Jan

add bookmark

WATCH | Stormers' match-winning try you didn't see on TV

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul de Wet (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Paul de Wet (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

With SuperSport having some technical difficulties on Saturday, viewers of the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld didn't see the match-winning try that gave the coastal franchise a 30-26 win.

The Stormers, who had led 18-7 at half-time found themselves trailing in the final few minutes when the TV blackout occurred.

A try from scrumhalf Paul de Wet in the 76th minute converted by flyhalf Manie Libbok was enough to secure victory, however.

WATCH the try from De Wet below:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsstormersrugby
Fixtures
Fri 28 Jan 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Scarlets
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 28 Jan 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Dragons
Benetton Rugby
Rodney Parade
Sat 29 Jan 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Sat 22 Jan 22
Bulls 26
Stormers 30
Sat 22 Jan 22
Lions 37
Sharks 47
Sat 08 Jan 22
Munster Rugby 18
Ulster Rugby 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Edinburgh Rugby
8
6
33
2. Leinster Rugby
7
6
29
3. Ulster Rugby
8
5
26
4. Glasgow Warriors
8
5
26
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo