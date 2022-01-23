WATCH | Stormers' match-winning try you didn't see on TV

With SuperSport having some technical difficulties on Saturday, viewers of the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld didn't see the match-winning try that gave the coastal franchise a 30-26 win.

The Stormers, who had led 18-7 at half-time found themselves trailing in the final few minutes when the TV blackout occurred.

A try from scrumhalf Paul de Wet in the 76th minute converted by flyhalf Manie Libbok was enough to secure victory, however.

WATCH the try from De Wet below: