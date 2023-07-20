WATCH | Stormers share update on new pitch: 'World class ... on track and progressing well'

The Stormers will soon have a new playing surface as the process of relaying the Cape Town Stadium pitch started earlier this month.

The surface, originally created for soccer during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, has been troublesome for rugby games with the grass often tearing up during scrums.

The new hybrid surface will be 50% synthetic and 50% grass.

The Stormers on Wednesday shared a video of the current state of affairs.

"A new world class pitch for a new season @DHLStadium Installation is on track and progressing well!" the franchise tweeted.

?? A new world class pitch for a new season @DHLStadium. Installation is on track and progressing well!#iamastormer #dhldelivers #dhlstadium pic.twitter.com/Wb6y1sktiQ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) July 19, 2023

Cape Town Stadium CEO Lesley de Reuck earlier said the transformation will make the field more conducive to rugby.

"We will start the process of relaying the pitch in July and we should be finished in October - using the 2023 World Cup period where there are no rugby matches scheduled.

"The new pitch will be 50 percent grass and 50 percent synthetic, which means it will be easier to maintain and the surface can be used more.

"Since we had the British & Irish Lions (in July 2021) here for five matches in a row it has been a handful to maintain but with the new synthetic pitch it will be a dream," De Reuck said.

The Stormers will open their 2023/24 URC campaign against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, 21 October.

Their first home URC game will be against Welsh side Scarlets on Saturday, 28 October.