WATCH | Swys slams ref's decision to award Munster a controversial try against Sharks

Swys de Bruin says Munster winger Calvin Nash was lucky to be awarded a try against the Sharks in Durban.

Munster fought back from a 22-3 deficit to draw 22-22 at Kings Park.

What De Bruin has called "terrible officiating" cost the Sharks in the context of URC permutations.

Former Springbok assistant coach Swys de Bruin has criticised match officials for awarding a crucial try to Munster in their 22-22 draw against the Sharks in Durban at the weekend.

WATCH | Ugly scenes as SA coach Pote Human slaps counterpart in Major League Rugby brawl

The Sharks led 22-3 early in the second half, but a strong fightback by Munster saw the Irish team snatch a draw.

However, Munster winger Calvin Nash's try in the 53rd minute was a controversial one.

Nash was awarded a try after he dived on the ball in the corner. Replays showed Nash’s foot was in touch when he made contact with the ball, which was still airborne, before grounding it to score.

Speaking on SuperSport's Final Whistle programme, De Bruin said the wrong call was made because the ball was still in the air when Nash made contact.

"Terrible officiating," De Bruin said. "The ref was wrong, everyone was wrong. That was not a try!"

Law 22.4 (g) stipulates that "if an attacking player is in touch or in touch-in-goal, the player can score a try by grounding the ball in the opponents' in-goal provided the player is not carrying the ball".

However, the laws also stipulate that "a player is considered to be carrying the ball as the ball is in the air when it is first played".

In this instance, Nash was "carrying" the ball in touch - outside the field of play - as the ball was still in the air when he made contact with it as his foot was simultaneously on the touchline.

Therefore, De Bruin argued, the try should not have been awarded.

WATCH De Bruin's explanation in the video clip below:

??? "The TMO was wrong, everyone was wrong, that was not a try!"??? "The ball is in the air, his foot is in touch."Swys de Bruin explains why Calvin Nash's try against the Cell C Sharks on the touchline should never have been awarded. pic.twitter.com/PhkCD1ls0W — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 24, 2023

The decision proved costly for the Sharks as it meant they remained in eighth on the log and now face the daunting prospect of playing Leinster in Dublin in the quarter-finals.

It also means that the Sharks, who had to finish with a bonus-point win over Munster (by seven or more points) to end as high as sixth on the log, do not qualify for next season's Champions Cup by virtue of their current log position and as the lowest-ranked South African team in the URC standings.

This is because the winners of the Welsh Shield (Cardiff) are guaranteed entry into the European showpiece.

The only way the Sharks can still get into the top-tier European competition is if they win the URC title. This appears unlikely given the inconsistent form of the Durbanites and the added disadvantage of having no home games should they succeed in their playoff run.