WATCH | The Lukhanyo Am try that has SA rugby fans talking

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am's try that he scored in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Bulls at Loftus has South African rugby fans talking.

Already considered one of the best No 13s in the game, Am showed his finest qualities of skill and game awareness in gathering the ball directly of a Sharks restart before kicking ahead and finishing of a hugely impressive individual move down the left flank.

The try can be seen below.

