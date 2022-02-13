United Rugby Championship

39m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | The Lukhanyo Am try that has SA rugby fans talking

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am was man-of-the-match in the Sharks' 30-16 win over the Bulls in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am was man-of-the-match in the Sharks' 30-16 win over the Bulls in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am's try that he scored in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Bulls at Loftus has South African rugby fans talking. 

Already considered one of the best No 13s in the game, Am showed his finest qualities of skill and game awareness in gathering the ball directly of a Sharks restart before kicking ahead and finishing of a hugely impressive individual move down the left flank. 

The try can be seen below. 

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksurcrugby
Fixtures
Fri 18 Feb 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Zebre
Cardiff Arms Park
Fri 18 Feb 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Munster Rugby
Edinburgh Rugby
Thomond Park
Sat 19 Feb 22 19:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Ospreys
RDS Arena
View More
Results
Sat 12 Feb 22
Bulls 22
Sharks 29
Sat 12 Feb 22
Lions 10
Stormers 32
Fri 11 Feb 22
Glasgow Warriors 13
Munster Rugby 11
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Ulster Rugby
10
7
36
2. Edinburgh Rugby
9
6
34
3. Glasgow Warriors
9
6
31
4. Leinster Rugby
8
6
30
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo