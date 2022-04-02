United Rugby Championship

WATCH | Turn on the Zas! Stormers winger shows blinding pace to score

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Stormers wing Leolin Zas on the charge against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Stormers rich vein of form continued on Saturday with a 29-13 win over the Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium.

They score four excellent tries, with two coming for in-form winger Leolin Zas. 

For the second, Zas showed his incredible pace as he collected a pass, kicked into space and then collected the ball to cross the line untouched by a defender.

WATCH his brilliant effort below: 

