WATCH | Turn on the Zas! Stormers winger shows blinding pace to score

The Stormers rich vein of form continued on Saturday with a 29-13 win over the Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium.

They score four excellent tries, with two coming for in-form winger Leolin Zas.

For the second, Zas showed his incredible pace as he collected a pass, kicked into space and then collected the ball to cross the line untouched by a defender.

WATCH his brilliant effort below: