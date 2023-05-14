1h ago

Stormers celebrate mightily after Munster shock Leinster to gift CT its second URC final

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Stormers players celebrating. (Photo by Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images)
The Stormers let out uninhibited celebrations at full-time as Munster shocked Leinster to grant Cape Town a second straight United Rugby Championship (URC) final on 27 May.

The defending champions couldn't hide their delight, caught on camera and posted on the official URC Twitter account, when the final whistle blew in Dublin as Munster's surprise 16-15 win over the runaway favourites was confirmed.

In the video, which has since been deleted and was published earlier on News24, players and coaching staff were seen hugging and embracing each other in visibly emotional and jubilant scenes. 

Stormers legend Schalk Burger and injured veteran Deon Fourie could be seen enjoying the moment the Capetonians made it two home finals in two years.

READ | Breaking down the Springbok door: Stormers star Manie LibBOK makes strong World Cup case

The Stormers, who beat a spirited Connacht 43-25 at the Cape Town Stadium, the venue for the 27 May final, earlier on Saturday gathered in the stadium to watch the match with teammates, friends and family members after their match concluded.

Having done their bit to book a place in the final, they waited to see if they would travel to Ireland or stay put at home. It was the latter equation.

Despite the celebrations, Munster, however, will have a thing or two to say about that as they hold the unique distinction of being the only team to beat both Leinster and the Stormers on their patch this season.

*This article has been updated to remove comment made by a Stormers player in the video referred to above, which has also since been removed from Oovvuu.

