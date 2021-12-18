United Rugby Championship

WATCH | Werner Kok teaches new Sharks team-mate Ben Tapuai SA lingo

Werner Kok. (Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Werner Kok. (Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Sharks signing Ben Tapuai is settling in at his new franchise including getting to terms with some uniquely South African lingo.

Tapuai was put through his paces by team-mater Werner Kok, quickly learning some key phrases that he might need to know during his stay in Durban.

Tapuai is a former Reds Super Rugby star who spent six years in Brisbane where he accumulated 64 appearances, before adding a further 12 with the Western Force. During that time, he made seven Test appearances for the Wallabies between 2011 and 2012.

He has spent the last five years playing in the UK with Bath and Harlequins.

WATCH the hilarious video below:

