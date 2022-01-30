'We got lucky,' Dobson admits after Stormers steal Sharks lunch in Durban

John Dobson's cheeky smile to the camera said it all.

The Stormers were caught with a smoking gun and still got away with murder following their 22-all draw with the Sharks on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Sharks 22-22 Stormers

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen and his TMO Quinton Immelman awarded the Stormers a last-gasp penalty after correctly ruling that Aphelele Fassi deliberately prevented a genuine Stormers try-scoring opportunity with a failed intercept.

It was 22-15 with no time left on the clock as the trailing Stormers spread the ball wide.

Fassi, stuck between two Stormers attackers and a naked tryline behind him and with the Sharks a man short after Sbu Nkosi's yellow card, allowed his reflexes to get the better of him.

The honest truth is that the Sharks should have never been in that precarious position after they dominated almost every aspect of the game.

Stormers head coach Dobson was under no illusions about the larceny that took place at Kings Park.

"The truth is we were lucky tonight (Saturday)," said Dobson in classic candour.

"They had enough chances to finish us - a 5m lineout and a few kicks that hit the poles.

"They maybe could have closed us out a bit better. But it was nice for something to go our way."

It's the second Stormers late, late show after they took the spoils at the death at Loftus last weekend. The net result is seven points from the Bulls win, and the Sharks draw combined.

Last year, they drew with Edinburgh and beat Dragons in their four-match United Rugby Championship (URC) overseas tour, when no one expected them to be the top South African performer of the period.

Dobson was also honest in his team's appraisal and effusive towards Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche, who put young Sazi Sandi through a furnace in the scrum.

"Seven points on the road is good, especially playing as poorly as we played tonight.

"If you look at the process, it's probably our worst performance of the URC. So, I'm really happy that we managed to get something.

"We knew it was a great front row, and we're playing with a young tighthead. Sazi did well last week against the Bulls.

"But I thought it was a tough experience for him. He sort of clawed his way back, and we could have gotten one or two rewards, but Ox was absolutely magnificent.

"Nche's growth is absolutely incredible and he's one of the better looseheads in world rugby. We're not a bad front row ... I've got no doubt it won't happen next week."

Dobson also praised his side's resilience that's carried them through tough times at the Cape and in games when they've been totally written off, such as Saturday.

"Everybody must have thought we were dead and buried," he said.

"To play rugby in the Cape with everything that's going on and everything happening in the world, you've got to be quite resilient and this team has got enough of that.

"We finished on 18 penalties, including seven scrum penalties. I don't know how far back you have to go to remember the last time we conceded that many.

"It does sort of inspire us to come away with [points] from these two big unions."