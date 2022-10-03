1h ago

'We haven't bought him a Lamborghini,' jokes Dobson as Willemse commits future to Stormers

Kamva Somdyala
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
"I had to assuage the team that we haven't bought him a Lamborghini," joked Stormers head coach John Dobson when answering a question around Damian Willemse putting putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him in Cape Town until 2027.

The Stormers announced the news on Friday ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Edinburgh - a game they won 34-18.

Willemse, who has proved indispensable to the Springboks of late because of his versatility, returned to the starting line up for the Stormers in that game on Saturday and immediately after, Dobson looked chuffed when asked to comment on the 24-year-old.

Damian Willemse and John Dobson. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

"We've been saying since 2017 that he's a special player," Dobson offered.

"I'm thrilled that he's staying and I'm so glad people are loving him like we do. He epitomises what we're about: from where he comes from, his personality, his love for the province and his support for the community."

Dobson added:

He's a special human being.

In an Instagram post following his newly minted deal, 'Gaza', as he is affectionately known, wrote: "5 more years in the Mother City ... very excited for what's ahead for this special group of players".

Dobson said the Stormers team is "thrilled he's staying".

Laughing, Dobson added the punchline: "I had to assuage the team we haven't bought him a Lamborghini or anything like that. He wants to be here and I'm very happy that he wants to be here."

The Stormers will next play Zebre, Ospreys and Cardiff out of the country before returning to South Africa to face the Lions in Johannesburg.

