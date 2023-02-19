'We stayed in the fight': Dobbo on Stormers' win over Bulls

It was billed as an epic United Rugby Championship (URC) clash, and that's exactly what it turned out to be as North/South rivals, the Bulls and the Stormers, faced off in front of 40 000 supporters at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It was the Stormers who came away with the bragging rights as they ran out 23-19 winners after the Bulls had built-up a 12-3 lead at the half-way point of the first half.

Reflecting on the Stormers' fightback, head coach John Dobson admitted that his side was on the back foot for much of the first half.

Dobson, however, lauded his team for staying in the fight.

“They dominated most of that half, and we conceded too many penalties as well.

“At 12-3, we were under the pump, but the way we stayed in the fight, got into the lead at half time, and then started the second half was magic... and then the character at the end.

Wherever we go our Faithful supporters turn up in numbers and it was no different at Loftus. Thanks for always having our backs, it means so much to our team. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/n2rLx93XOU — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 19, 2023

Dobson was pleased with his side's defence, too, especially in the final minutes, where the Bulls had wave after wave of attacks on the visitors' line.

“That’s just what this team is about, what happened in those last 10 minutes, and I’m so proud of them," Dobson said.

"We were defending so well. There was just this desperation to defend to win.”

The Cape-based franchise are next in action on Saturday, 4 March, when they welcome the Sharks to Cape Town Stadium.



