White dares Sharks to test altitude theory with 80-minute jolt at Loftus

Bulls director of rugby Jake White is daring the Sharks to go at full tilt for the entire 80 minutes of Saturday's United Rugby Championship encounter at Loftus Versfeld.

The Highveld hasn't always been kind to coastal teams, but the Lions and Stormers have won games in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

White is also looking forward to getting a string of games against overseas teams.

Responding to a question on the impact of altitude on visiting teams at Loftus Versfeld, White said he won't go against proven science, but would love to see the Sharks speeding up the game.

While altitude has proven to get the better of coastal teams, the Bulls were upstaged at home by the Stormers while the Sharks have been competitive at Loftus Versfeld.

"International sports stars train at altitude before they go to the Olympics, so maybe they'll start at sea level if it's not that important," White said.

"The proof will be seen in whether they can play a fast game at altitude. They're one team that kicks a lot and plays slowly.

"The rests they have in between plays is longer than any other team, but I'd be very happy if they play quickly.

"Having been a physical education master and coached for a long time, altitude does play a role, which is why Olympic training generally takes place at altitude.

"If Sean and John Dobson think they can bypass what science has proved over 100 years, then good luck."

With the addition of European fixtures at home for South African teams, White is also looking forward to establishing some momentum.

The South African teams have away games on 25 February, but over three weekends in March, they will have a clutch of home games if Covid-19 allows.

"There's a stop-start to this tournament and I guess it has been amplified by the Covid-19 situation we find ourselves in," White said.

"We've played at home now, so we've got another chance to play at home. In the first six rounds, we had five away games.

"It gives us a chance to get a home base going from a preparation perspective, but we'll be travelling again before those home games.

"Looking at the past two weeks, I hope this coming week will be an add-on to what we got right in those weeks."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 17:05.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Muller Uys, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Cana Moodie

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Werner Kok