White hopes Henning brings officiating consistency to URC: 'There's frustration for everybody.'

Jake White hopes former referee Tappe Henning's introduction as URC referees manager will bring much-needed consistency.

Dubious calls, especially when SA teams play in the Northern Hemisphere, have threatened the credibility of the competition.

The Stormers were on the receiving end of some putrid officiating on their last trip to Galway, where they lost to Connacht.

Jake White hopes former referee Tappe Henning's assimilation into his new role as United Rugby Championship (URC) head of referees will temper some of the boiling frustration over inconsistent officiating in the fledgling competition.

Some dubious calls, experienced especially when SA teams have travelled to the Northern Hemisphere, have threatened the credibility of the inaugural URC season.

Spectator apathy is palpable as fans sometimes have no clue what rugby infringements or laws are anymore, with players and coaches also none the wiser to some calls.

The Stormers bore the brunt of the latest officiating controversy when referee Ben Blain only penalised Irish outfit Connacht four times during their 19-17 win over the Stormers in Galway.

That prompted former Springbok coach Nick Mallett to remark about the Scotsman on SuperSport: "When you see how enthusiastically he blew his whistle when the Stormers made a mistake and how he rued blowing his whistle when Connacht made a mistake, it wasn't surprising to know who he wanted to win."

It was as scathing an outlook as a referee is ever going to get.

White, the Bulls director of rugby, was a lot more diplomatic than Mallett ahead of his team's clash with Irish giants Munster at Loftus on Saturday.

"Having Tappe now officially involved as the URC referees manager means all coaches are allowed to [engage] him and interact with him," said White.

"It's nothing different to how it's been before.

"It's nice to have a bit of a channel where we can send some stuff through. There's been a lot of talk about what Tappe is doing to make sure there's consistency in the URC, and that's all we want.

"We want to make sure there's a consistency in terms of how the refs ref, not only between countries but also individually.

"One week, a ref blows a certain thing and the next week, the same referee blows a different way. We are trying really hard - I'm sure all coaches are - to get consistency.

"Whatever the referee wants to blow and what picture he sees in front of him, whether it's away from home or at home, a foreign referee or local, we need to make sure we get the same sort of feedback."

Welshman Ben Whitehouse will blow the whistle in the highly-anticipated Bulls-Munster clash.

Henning, a 14-Test referee, told Sport24 this year that there weren't fundamental contrasts to how the game was adjudicated in the two hemispheres, merely what areas were focused on.

White only pleaded for consistency.

"Tappe has only come in late. They didn't have a referees manager for a while," said White.

"I think the referees themselves will be very thankful there's now an avenue for coaches and referees to get some feedback.

"Some of it will be positive, some negative. I chatted to Tappe in the beginning of the week and can you imagine if there're eight clips per game from every team, that's like [128] clips for them to have a look at.

"It gets difficult to get complete and utter feedback the way you want it from the head office. That will take some time.

"But there's no doubt that referees will be more scrutinised now that there's a referee manager. I'm hoping there'll be a little bit more consistency since the last time we played in the Northern Hemisphere.

"There's frustration for everybody."

Play starts at 16:05.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Canan Moodie

Munster

15 Mike Haley; 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Simon Zebo; 10 Ben Healy, 9 Neil Cronin; 8 Josh Wycherley, 7 Niall Scannell, 6 Stephen Archer; 5 Jean Kleyn, 4 Fineen Wycherley; 3 Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 2 Chris Cloete, 1 Alex Kendellen.

Substitutes: 16 Diarmuid Barron, 17 Mark Donnelly, 18 John Ryan, 19 Eoin O’Connor, 20 John Hodnett, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Damian de Allende